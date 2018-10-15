15/10/2018 11:05:33

Silmäasema Oyj: Notification according to chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Market Act: Coronaria's ownership in Silmäasema has increased above 15 percent

Silmäasema Oyj: Notification according to chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Market Act: Coronaria's ownership in Silmäasema has increased above 15 percent

Silmäasema Oyj                

Stock Exchange Release                       

15 October 2018 at 13:05 p.m. EEST

Silmäasema Oyj has on 15 October 2018 received a notification under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the holding of Coronaria Oy in Silmäasema's shares and votes has exceeded 15 percent on 12 October 2018.

According to the notification, Coronaria's holding in Silmäasema's shares and votes is 19.72 percent.

Silmäasema Oyj has one series of shares in which each share carries one vote. The aggregate number of shares is 14,248,805.

Total positions of Coronaria subject to the notification:

  % shares and voting rights (A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (B) Total of both in % (A+B) Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation of the date on which the threshold was crossed of reached 19.72%   19.72% 14,248,805
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 12.28%   12.28% 14,248,805

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares ISIN code Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
  Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI4000243399 2,809,642   19.72%  
Subtotal A 2,809,642   19.72%  

SILMÄASEMA OYJ

Anu Kankkunen, Interim CEO, CFO, tel. +358 50 669 69

Tuukka Hirvonen, Head of Communications and Investor Relations, tel. +358 50 416 7700

Silmäasema is a Finnish company, which offers all products and services for optical retail and eye healthcare nationwide. Silmäasema is the largest private eye clinic provider offering eye surgeries and the second largest optical retail chain in Finland. The Silmäasema chain has over 150 stores and 14 eye clinics in Finland as well as ten stores in Estonia. The Silmäasema chain employs close to 1,000 eye healthcare professionals. Silmäasema's Group net sales were EUR 118.3 million in 2017 and adjusted EBITDA was EUR 11.8 million.

