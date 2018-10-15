Silver Air Opens Teterboro Base

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silver Air , the private jet management and charter company, has officially opened its East Coast base of operations at Teterboro Airport (TEB) with a world-class Gulfstream GV jet now ready for charter.

“Teterboro is one of the most popular airports for private jet travelers out of Manhattan and other New York and New Jersey locations, and our GV will support cross-country and international flights. It’s perfect for corporate and leisure travel to Europe and other far-reaching destinations,” said Chuck Stumpf, Silver Air President of Business Development.

The new Teterboro location is the latest in Silver Air’s expanding footprint across the U.S., with operations based in Southern California, Northern California, Texas and now New Jersey.

“The Teterboro move was a strategic decision made with the GV owner to support their goals while expanding Silver Air’s charter operations,” Stumpf said. “Silver Air’s PURE Jet Management model is designed to serve our jet owners first, and sometimes that means placing the aircraft in a location to maximize charter revenue. We’re seeing more jet owners embrace this model – quite simply, because it puts their interests first, which seems obvious, but isn’t as common in jet management as you might think.”

The Teterboro-based GV is an ultra-long-range jet that was added to Silver Air’s fleet earlier this summer. With a beautifully appointed 12-passenger interior and six-passenger sleeping configuration, its 6,500nm range makes it ideal for international travel, with non-stop flights to international destinations like London, Tokyo and Beijing. The GV also incorporates several business amenities including a 4-seat conference table, complimentary domestic inflight Wi-Fi, Aircell satellite phone, and 110 AC outlets at every seat.

Silver Air's PURE Jet Management model treats jet owners as partners rather than assets, creating quality management plans at the best value. Unlike traditional jet management companies that act as multiple service providers, Silver Air does not profit from selling fuel, maintenance, hangers or other fixed costs back to jet owners. Instead, Silver Air expertly manages the multiple service vendors on the owner’s behalf ensuring a cost effective and transparent relationship.

Silver Air manages and operates privately owned aircraft from bases throughout the United States, and it is the only operator to offer unrestricted charter availability on a Boeing Business Jet. Silver Air’s fleet features other light to large-cabin jets from Gulfstream, Dassault, Bombardier, Embraer, Cessna, and Hawker/Beech.

Silver Air’s charter operations have earned an ARGUS Platinum rating and the company is currently IS-BAO stage two compliant, demonstrating the industry’s highest safety practices. Silver Air is also a member of the Air Charter Safety Foundation.

About Silver Air

Silver Air is a pure private jet management service provider that delivers a transparent, owner-advocate approach to management creating valuable partnerships with private jet owners. Founded in 2008, the company is based in Southern California with corporate offices in Santa Barbara. Silver Air manages a comprehensive fleet of luxury aircraft from light to long-range heavy jets and a global network operating around the clock, 24-hours-a-day. Silver Air is ARGUS Platinum and IS-BAO rated and is a member of the National Business Aviation Association.

