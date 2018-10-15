15/10/2018 17:00:00

Silver Air Opens Teterboro Base

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silver Air, the private jet management and charter company, has officially opened its East Coast base of operations at Teterboro Airport (TEB) with a world-class Gulfstream GV jet now ready for charter.

“Teterboro is one of the most popular airports for private jet travelers out of Manhattan and other New York and New Jersey locations, and our GV will support cross-country and international flights. It’s perfect for corporate and leisure travel to Europe and other far-reaching destinations,” said Chuck Stumpf, Silver Air President of Business Development.

The new Teterboro location is the latest in Silver Air’s expanding footprint across the U.S., with operations based in Southern California, Northern California, Texas and now New Jersey.

“The Teterboro move was a strategic decision made with the GV owner to support their goals while expanding Silver Air’s charter operations,” Stumpf said. “Silver Air’s PURE Jet Management model is designed to serve our jet owners first, and sometimes that means placing the aircraft in a location to maximize charter revenue. We’re seeing more jet owners embrace this model – quite simply, because it puts their interests first, which seems obvious, but isn’t as common in jet management as you might think.”

The Teterboro-based GV is an ultra-long-range jet that was added to Silver Air’s fleet earlier this summer. With a beautifully appointed 12-passenger interior and six-passenger sleeping configuration, its 6,500nm range makes it ideal for international travel, with non-stop flights to international destinations like London, Tokyo and Beijing. The GV also incorporates several business amenities including a 4-seat conference table, complimentary domestic inflight Wi-Fi, Aircell satellite phone, and 110 AC outlets at every seat.

Silver Air's PURE Jet Management model treats jet owners as partners rather than assets, creating quality management plans at the best value. Unlike traditional jet management companies that act as multiple service providers, Silver Air does not profit from selling fuel, maintenance, hangers or other fixed costs back to jet owners. Instead, Silver Air expertly manages the multiple service vendors on the owner’s behalf ensuring a cost effective and transparent relationship.

Silver Air manages and operates privately owned aircraft from bases throughout the United States, and it is the only operator to offer unrestricted charter availability on a Boeing Business Jet. Silver Air’s fleet features other light to large-cabin jets from Gulfstream, Dassault, Bombardier, Embraer, Cessna, and Hawker/Beech.

Silver Air’s charter operations have earned an ARGUS Platinum rating and the company is currently IS-BAO stage two compliant, demonstrating the industry’s highest safety practices. Silver Air is also a member of the Air Charter Safety Foundation.

For more information on Silver Air visit https://www.silverair.com/.

Follow Silver Air at www.facebook.com/FlySilverAir, www.twitter.com/FlySilverAir and https://www.instagram.com/flysilverair/.

About Silver Air

Silver Air

is a pure private jet management service provider that delivers a transparent, owner-advocate approach to management creating valuable partnerships with private jet owners. Founded in 2008, the company is based in Southern California with corporate offices in Santa Barbara. Silver Air manages a comprehensive fleet of luxury aircraft from light to long-range heavy jets and a global network operating around the clock, 24-hours-a-day. Silver Air is ARGUS Platinum and IS-BAO rated and is a member of the National Business Aviation Association.

Media Contact:

Van Holmes

For Silver Air

van.holmes@specpr.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at 

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7062911d-3208-4a33-a92e-8c21915c56f2

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7b2e7157-9497-480c-b0ac-6874f08fa3d6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5fb0b56c-d0a5-46d7-8d0a-15bd8f9a228a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/90becada-b0c1-4408-bf0b-a578947dca86

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a38bc99e-4a29-40e4-a35e-bb548464869b

logo.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
07:56
DANSKE
Stop dog for helvede dine sindsyge indlæg. Det er brugere som dig der fuldkommen smadrer det her for..
25
11 Oct
OMXC25
... og det betyder som regel, at det er sidste ben i nedturen, før en pause, eller en positiv modrea..
24
12 Oct
DANSKE
Ole Andersen havde ansat 5 kanibaler til at ryde op efter hvidvasskandalen. I har nu fast arbejde, t..
21
13 Oct
PNDORA
Carnegie's seneste analyse gav lidt medvind til pandora, men det var slet ikke meningen, idet alle j..
20
10 Oct
DANSKE
TYVERI FOR 100 MILLIONER - DANSKE BANKS ANSVAR?Igår kom en historie om en kvinde, der systematisk ig..
18
14 Oct
DANSKE
En korruptionsbekæmper skudt i Moskva, er nu også blevet Danske Banks skyld, hvor ussel kan denne p..
16
12 Oct
DANSKE
Der er noget ejendommeligt ved danmarkshistoriens formentlig største pengeinstitutskandale: Formentl..
15
13 Oct
CHEMM
@Tommy, Du stiller et meget relevant spørgsmål, men først vil jeg korrigere lidt på dit P/E. Som inv..
14
12 Oct
VELO
Blot til orientering. Kursudvikling i Veloxis vs. øvrige danske biotek/medico seneste måned: Velo..
14
00:08
OMXC25
Jeg har tænkt over den seneste uges udvikling. Min globale-US-dollars-allokerings-model (GUSDAM) vis..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
MERGER ALERT – SNMX and IMPV: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies
2
Larson Electronics Releases Explosion Proof Extension Cord with Three 16-Amp 600V Receptacles
3
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Approval of YUTIQ™ (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) 0.18 mg
4
MERGER ALERT – NAVG, ESL and ANCX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies
5
Roche launches NGS AVENIO Tumor Tissue Analysis Kits for oncology research

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

17:11
Cinergy Opens New 90,000 Square Foot Movie & Entertainment Center in Amarillo
17:09
Transaction in Own Shares
17:08
Be Careful What You Wish for at ScreamFest With the World Premiere of THE FINAL WISH, Starring Lin Shaye, Michael Welch, Spencer Locke & Tony Todd
17:06
Apple Rush, Inc. Signs Major Midwest Contract with Grey Eagle Distributors
17:05
FinancialForce Fall 2018 PSA Release Helps Accelerate Growth for Services-driven Organizations
17:00
Sanofi: Disclosure of trading in own shares
17:00
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield enters into an agreement to sell the Tour Ariane office building
17:00
Faurecia appoints a new Board member
17:00
Silver Air Opens Teterboro Base

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
15 October 2018 17:31:59
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-10-15 18:31:59 - 2018-10-15 17:31:59 - 1000 - Website: OKAY