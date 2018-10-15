Statement re Inside Information

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Statement re Inside Information

PR Newswire

Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

HEADLINE: Statement re Inside Information

Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (the "Company") confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities leading up to the announcement of the half-yearly financial report.

Paul Griggs

for and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

15 October 2017