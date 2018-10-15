15/10/2018 18:41:39

Stonybrook Establishes New Ventures Division and Appoints Sandra Familet to Lead it

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stonybrook Capital, an advisory and investment banking firm focused exclusively on the insurance industry, announces the creation of the Ventures Division and appoints Sandra Familet to lead it. The newly created division will capture the various initiatives of the company in the investment fund field under a single umbrella. The decision is driven by the firm’s desire to expand this thriving practice while injecting a focused and coordinated approach to a growing area of expertise within the firm.

Sandra Familet joins Stonybrook Capital as a Strategic Advisor and will serve as the President of Stonybrook Ventures, Joseph Scheerer, Principal and Managing Director, announced today.  “With more than 25 years of experience in investment banking and capital raising for alternative and traditional asset management firms, Sandra Familet brings best practices as President of Stonybrook’s thriving Ventures Division which offers clients enhanced services to the fund placement process and a keen focus on investor relations for insurance-related funds,” Scheerer said.

Ms. Familet joins Stonybrook Capital bringing an expertise developed during a career in financial services spanning over 25 years. Prior to founding her own independent institutional marketing intelligence and third party placement firm, an affiliate of Weild & Co., from 2005-2009, Ms. Familet was a Director and Senior Distribution Banker in Merrill Lynch’s Investment Banking Division in the Private Equity Funds Group which was ranked the top placement group by Thomson Financial during her tenure, marketing best of breed third party private equity and venture funds.  From 1998-2003, she was one of the first capital raisers for BlackRock, personally selected by the original eight founders of the firm, winning over $9 billion in new business for the firm’s asset management, risk management and alternative strategies capabilities thereby increasing assets under management which eventually led to BlackRock’s IPO.  Her wins generated front-page coverage in Pension & Investments and Financial Times Mandate. Prior to joining BlackRock, Sandra was a Derivatives Sales Trader for Goldman Sachs, where she was responsible for the creation and marketing of new products.  Ms. Familet has her MBA from Amos Tuck School at Dartmouth and a Bachelor of Science from St. Peter’s College.

About Stonybrook Capital

Stonybrook Capital is a merchant and investment-banking firm located in New York City that focuses exclusively on the insurance and reinsurance industry. The Firm’s services include advisory, venture fund raises, risk management and insurance market finding. The Company’s shareholders include its employees and a thought leader in the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Securities transactions are executed through Weild & Co., member FINRA | SIPC. 

Corporate Contact

:

Joseph Scheerer

Principal & Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: (917) 860-4519

joseph.scheerer@stonybrookcapital.com

Stony.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
07:56
DANSKE
Stop dog for helvede dine sindsyge indlæg. Det er brugere som dig der fuldkommen smadrer det her for..
25
11 Oct
OMXC25
... og det betyder som regel, at det er sidste ben i nedturen, før en pause, eller en positiv modrea..
24
12 Oct
DANSKE
Ole Andersen havde ansat 5 kanibaler til at ryde op efter hvidvasskandalen. I har nu fast arbejde, t..
21
13 Oct
PNDORA
Carnegie's seneste analyse gav lidt medvind til pandora, men det var slet ikke meningen, idet alle j..
20
10 Oct
DANSKE
TYVERI FOR 100 MILLIONER - DANSKE BANKS ANSVAR?Igår kom en historie om en kvinde, der systematisk ig..
18
14 Oct
DANSKE
En korruptionsbekæmper skudt i Moskva, er nu også blevet Danske Banks skyld, hvor ussel kan denne p..
16
12 Oct
DANSKE
Der er noget ejendommeligt ved danmarkshistoriens formentlig største pengeinstitutskandale: Formentl..
15
13 Oct
CHEMM
@Tommy, Du stiller et meget relevant spørgsmål, men først vil jeg korrigere lidt på dit P/E. Som inv..
14
12 Oct
VELO
Blot til orientering. Kursudvikling i Veloxis vs. øvrige danske biotek/medico seneste måned: Velo..
14
00:08
OMXC25
Jeg har tænkt over den seneste uges udvikling. Min globale-US-dollars-allokerings-model (GUSDAM) vis..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
MERGER ALERT – SNMX and IMPV: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies
2
Larson Electronics Releases Explosion Proof Extension Cord with Three 16-Amp 600V Receptacles
3
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Approval of YUTIQ™ (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) 0.18 mg
4
Matinas BioPharma Appoints Global Pharmaceutical Drug Development Industry Leader Theresa Matkovits, Ph.D., Chief Development Officer; Further Expands Manufacturing and Clinical Development Team
5
Roche launches NGS AVENIO Tumor Tissue Analysis Kits for oncology research

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

18:54
MERGER ALERT – EGN, KTWO and RLJE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies
18:45
Independent Bank Elevates Barry Kromann and Marshall Boyd in Fort Worth
18:43
CPS to Host Conference Call on Third Quarter 2018 Earnings
18:41
Stonybrook Establishes New Ventures Division and Appoints Sandra Familet to Lead it
18:40
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of American Express Company - AXP
18:37
First Midwest Bancorp Completes Acquisition of NorStates Bank
18:37
MERGER ALERT – LPNT, LHO and FCB: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies
18:30
MERGER ALERT – SONC and BHBK: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies
18:30
LM Funding Announces Share Consolidation

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
15 October 2018 19:11:01
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-10-15 20:11:01 - 2018-10-15 19:11:01 - 1000 - Website: OKAY