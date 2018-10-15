Stonybrook Establishes New Ventures Division and Appoints Sandra Familet to Lead it

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stonybrook Capital, an advisory and investment banking firm focused exclusively on the insurance industry, announces the creation of the Ventures Division and appoints Sandra Familet to lead it. The newly created division will capture the various initiatives of the company in the investment fund field under a single umbrella. The decision is driven by the firm’s desire to expand this thriving practice while injecting a focused and coordinated approach to a growing area of expertise within the firm.

Sandra Familet joins Stonybrook Capital as a Strategic Advisor and will serve as the President of Stonybrook Ventures, Joseph Scheerer, Principal and Managing Director, announced today. “With more than 25 years of experience in investment banking and capital raising for alternative and traditional asset management firms, Sandra Familet brings best practices as President of Stonybrook’s thriving Ventures Division which offers clients enhanced services to the fund placement process and a keen focus on investor relations for insurance-related funds,” Scheerer said.

Ms. Familet joins Stonybrook Capital bringing an expertise developed during a career in financial services spanning over 25 years. Prior to founding her own independent institutional marketing intelligence and third party placement firm, an affiliate of Weild & Co., from 2005-2009, Ms. Familet was a Director and Senior Distribution Banker in Merrill Lynch’s Investment Banking Division in the Private Equity Funds Group which was ranked the top placement group by Thomson Financial during her tenure, marketing best of breed third party private equity and venture funds. From 1998-2003, she was one of the first capital raisers for BlackRock, personally selected by the original eight founders of the firm, winning over $9 billion in new business for the firm’s asset management, risk management and alternative strategies capabilities thereby increasing assets under management which eventually led to BlackRock’s IPO. Her wins generated front-page coverage in Pension & Investments and Financial Times Mandate. Prior to joining BlackRock, Sandra was a Derivatives Sales Trader for Goldman Sachs, where she was responsible for the creation and marketing of new products. Ms. Familet has her MBA from Amos Tuck School at Dartmouth and a Bachelor of Science from St. Peter’s College.

About Stonybrook Capital

Stonybrook Capital is a merchant and investment-banking firm located in New York City that focuses exclusively on the insurance and reinsurance industry. The Firm’s services include advisory, venture fund raises, risk management and insurance market finding. The Company’s shareholders include its employees and a thought leader in the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Securities transactions are executed through Weild & Co., member FINRA | SIPC.

Corporate Contact

:

Joseph Scheerer

Principal & Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: (917) 860-4519

joseph.scheerer@stonybrookcapital.com