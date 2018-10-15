EXCHANGE NOTICE, OCTOBER 15, 2018 SHARES
STORA ENSO OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION
A total of 55 A-shares converted into R-shares will be traded together with the old R-shares of Stora Enso Oyj as of October 16, 2018.
Identifiers of Stora Enso Oyj's shares:
Trading code: STEAV
ISIN code: FI0009005953
Orderbook id: 24359
Number of shares: 176,326,992
Trading code: STERV
ISIN code: FI0009005961
Orderbook id: 24360
Number of shares: 612,292,995
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
TIEDOTE, 15. LOKAKUUTA 2018 OSAKKEET
STORA ENSO OYJ: OSAKEMUUNTO
Stora Enso Oyj:n A-osakkeista R-osakkeiksi muunnetut 55 osaketta otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi yhdessä vanhojen Stora Enso Oyj:n R-osakkeiden kanssa 16. lokakuuta 2018 alkaen
Perustiedot:
Kaupankäyntitunnus: STEAV
ISIN-koodi: FI0009005953
id: 24359
Osakemäärä: 176 326 992
Kaupankäyntitunnus: STERV
ISIN-koodi: FI0009005961
id: 24360
Osakemäärä: 612 292 995
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260