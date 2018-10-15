The results of the primary placement auction of Lithuanian Government securities

2018-10-15

The results of the primary placement auction of additional contributions of the Lithuanian Government securities that took place at the public company Nasdaq Vilnius on October 15, 2018:

ISIN code LT0000650046 A competitive orderbook LTGCB04023C A non-competitive orderbook LTGNB04023C Payment date 2018-10-17 Redemption date 2023-08-16 Currency of issue EUR Nominal value 100 Coupon rate, % 0,4 Minimum offered yield, % 0,490 Weighted average accepted yield, % 0,504 Maximum accepted yield, % 0,515 Total volume of competitive bids, EUR 46 990 000 Total volume of non-competitive bids, EUR 2 400 000 Distributed by par value, EUR 20 000 000,00 Turnover, EUR 19 914 630,14

The paid up securities will be admitted to the regulated market – Nasdaq Vilnius AB Debt securities list as of payment date.

