The results of the primary placement auction of Lithuanian Government securities

The results of the primary placement auction of additional contributions of the Lithuanian Government securities that took place at the public company Nasdaq Vilnius on October 15, 2018:
ISIN code
LT0000650046
A competitive orderbook
LTGCB04023C
A non-competitive orderbook
LTGNB04023C
Payment date
2018-10-17
Redemption date
2023-08-16
Currency of issue
EUR
Nominal value
100
Coupon rate, %
0,4
Minimum offered yield, %
0,490
Weighted average accepted yield, %
0,504
Maximum accepted yield, %
0,515
Total volume of competitive bids, EUR
46 990 000
Total volume of non-competitive bids, EUR
2 400 000
Distributed by par value, EUR
20 000 000,00
Turnover, EUR
19 914 630,14
The paid up securities will be admitted to the regulated market – Nasdaq Vilnius AB Debt securities list as of payment date.
