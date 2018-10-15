Ubiquitech Reports 2018 Third Quarter Revenues of $894,419 and Net Income of $15,517

Denver, CO, Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTC: UBQU), through its operating subsidiary HempLifeToday.com, today announced its third quarter 2018 financial results. The company realized revenues for the quarter of $894,419. The company had net income of $15,517 for the quarter ending August 31, 2018.

CEO James Ballas said, “As previously mentioned in July of this year, the company made changes to its sales and execution models during the earlier part of this fiscal year. The company believes that these alterations will result in a return to increased sales as it moves into the latter part of 2018. More importantly, we expect the full effect of these changes to lead to more consistent sales increases and ultimately higher margins for the company in 2019.”

About Ubiquitech Software Corp

Ubiquitech Software Corp, through its subsidiaries is a dynamic multi-media, multi-faceted corporation utilizing state-of-the-art global internet marketing, Direct Response (DRTV) Television, Radio, Internet Content, and traditional marketing to drive traffic to the new and emerging multi-billion-dollar industries like its subsidiaries HempLifeToday™ and CryptoBuy.com

About HempLife Today™

HempLifeToday™ focuses on the exciting and dynamic new thinking in the world today that recognizes the important health and life enriching enhancement that CBD Oil from the Hemp plant can bring. Through its network of quality USA growers HempLifeToday.com™ has developed multiple and proprietary CannazALL™ CBD oil products that include; It’s popular CBD Tinctures, Concentrated Oils, GelCaps, Skin Salve, e-liquid, and CannazALL Pets™ CBD products all offered @ www.HempLifeToday.com

About CryptoBuy

CryptoBuy.com focuses on the burgeoning new world of Crypto Currencies and is created to be a service to persons interested in tracking and trading the many existing and future Crypto Currencies worldwide.

