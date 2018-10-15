15/10/2018 17:00:34

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield enters into an agreement to sell the Tour Ariane office building

Paris, Amsterdam, October 15, 2018

Press rele

ase

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield enters into an agreement to sell the Tour Ariane office building

On October 15, 2018, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield entered into an agreement with Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC for the sale of Tour Ariane in La Défense. The net disposal price of €464.9 Mn represents a premium to the latest unaffected book value.

This transaction is subject to standard conditions precedent and is expected to close by year-end.

Tour Ariane is an office building with a GLA of over 64,500 m² located in the heart of the La Défense business district (Paris region).

The transaction is part of the €3 Bn European disposal programme to be executed over the next several years previously announced by Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield. More than 55% of this programme has been agreed or completed since June 30, 2018.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Samuel Warwood 

Maarten Otte 

+33 1 76 77 58 02 

Maarten.otte@urw.com

Media Relations 

Tiphaine Bannelier-Sudérie

D : +33 1 76 77 57 94

Tiphaine.Bannelier-Suderie@urw.com

About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of flagship shopping destinations. With a portfolio valued at €63.7 Bn as at June 30, 2018, of which 86% in retail, 8% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 1% in services, the Group owns and operates 102 shopping centres, including 56 flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States. Its centres welcome 1.2 billion visits per year. Present on 2 continents and in 13 countries, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield provides a unique platform for retailers and brand events, and offers an exceptional and constantly renewed experience for customers.

With the support of its 3,700 professionals and an unparalleled track-record and know-how, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is ideally positioned to generate superior value and develop world-class projects. The Group has the largest development pipeline in the industry, worth €12.5 Bn.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield distinguishes itself by its Better Places 2030 agenda, that sets its ambition to create better places that respect the highest environmental standards and contribute to better cities.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stapled shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Paris (Euronext ticker: URW), with a secondary listing in Australia through Chess Depositary Interests. The Group benefits from an A rating from Standard & Poor's and from an A2 rating from Moody's.

For more information, please visit www.urw.com

Visit our Media Library at https://www.mediacentre.urw.com

20181015 URW PR - Signing Tour Ariane EN

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: UNIBAIL-RODAMCO SE via Globenewswire

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
07:56
DANSKE
Stop dog for helvede dine sindsyge indlæg. Det er brugere som dig der fuldkommen smadrer det her for..
25
11 Oct
OMXC25
... og det betyder som regel, at det er sidste ben i nedturen, før en pause, eller en positiv modrea..
24
12 Oct
DANSKE
Ole Andersen havde ansat 5 kanibaler til at ryde op efter hvidvasskandalen. I har nu fast arbejde, t..
21
13 Oct
PNDORA
Carnegie's seneste analyse gav lidt medvind til pandora, men det var slet ikke meningen, idet alle j..
20
10 Oct
DANSKE
TYVERI FOR 100 MILLIONER - DANSKE BANKS ANSVAR?Igår kom en historie om en kvinde, der systematisk ig..
18
14 Oct
DANSKE
En korruptionsbekæmper skudt i Moskva, er nu også blevet Danske Banks skyld, hvor ussel kan denne p..
16
12 Oct
DANSKE
Der er noget ejendommeligt ved danmarkshistoriens formentlig største pengeinstitutskandale: Formentl..
15
13 Oct
CHEMM
@Tommy, Du stiller et meget relevant spørgsmål, men først vil jeg korrigere lidt på dit P/E. Som inv..
14
12 Oct
VELO
Blot til orientering. Kursudvikling i Veloxis vs. øvrige danske biotek/medico seneste måned: Velo..
14
00:08
OMXC25
Jeg har tænkt over den seneste uges udvikling. Min globale-US-dollars-allokerings-model (GUSDAM) vis..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
MERGER ALERT – SNMX and IMPV: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies
2
Larson Electronics Releases Explosion Proof Extension Cord with Three 16-Amp 600V Receptacles
3
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Approval of YUTIQ™ (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) 0.18 mg
4
MERGER ALERT – NAVG, ESL and ANCX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies
5
Roche launches NGS AVENIO Tumor Tissue Analysis Kits for oncology research

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

17:11
Cinergy Opens New 90,000 Square Foot Movie & Entertainment Center in Amarillo
17:09
Transaction in Own Shares
17:08
Be Careful What You Wish for at ScreamFest With the World Premiere of THE FINAL WISH, Starring Lin Shaye, Michael Welch, Spencer Locke & Tony Todd
17:06
Apple Rush, Inc. Signs Major Midwest Contract with Grey Eagle Distributors
17:05
FinancialForce Fall 2018 PSA Release Helps Accelerate Growth for Services-driven Organizations
17:00
Sanofi: Disclosure of trading in own shares
17:00
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield enters into an agreement to sell the Tour Ariane office building
17:00
Faurecia appoints a new Board member
17:00
Silver Air Opens Teterboro Base

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
15 October 2018 17:31:46
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-10-15 18:31:46 - 2018-10-15 17:31:46 - 1000 - Website: OKAY