Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield enters into an agreement to sell the Tour Ariane office building

Paris, Amsterdam, October 15, 2018

Press rele

ase

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield enters into an agreement to sell the Tour Ariane office building

On October 15, 2018, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield entered into an agreement with Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC for the sale of Tour Ariane in La Défense. The net disposal price of €464.9 Mn represents a premium to the latest unaffected book value.

This transaction is subject to standard conditions precedent and is expected to close by year-end.

Tour Ariane is an office building with a GLA of over 64,500 m² located in the heart of the La Défense business district (Paris region).

The transaction is part of the €3 Bn European disposal programme to be executed over the next several years previously announced by Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield. More than 55% of this programme has been agreed or completed since June 30, 2018.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Samuel Warwood

Maarten Otte

+33 1 76 77 58 02

Maarten.otte@urw.com

Media Relations

Tiphaine Bannelier-Sudérie

D : +33 1 76 77 57 94

Tiphaine.Bannelier-Suderie@urw.com

About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of flagship shopping destinations. With a portfolio valued at €63.7 Bn as at June 30, 2018, of which 86% in retail, 8% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 1% in services, the Group owns and operates 102 shopping centres, including 56 flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States. Its centres welcome 1.2 billion visits per year. Present on 2 continents and in 13 countries, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield provides a unique platform for retailers and brand events, and offers an exceptional and constantly renewed experience for customers.

With the support of its 3,700 professionals and an unparalleled track-record and know-how, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is ideally positioned to generate superior value and develop world-class projects. The Group has the largest development pipeline in the industry, worth €12.5 Bn.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield distinguishes itself by its Better Places 2030 agenda, that sets its ambition to create better places that respect the highest environmental standards and contribute to better cities.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stapled shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Paris (Euronext ticker: URW), with a secondary listing in Australia through Chess Depositary Interests. The Group benefits from an A rating from Standard & Poor's and from an A2 rating from Moody's.

For more information, please visit www.urw.com

Visit our Media Library at https://www.mediacentre.urw.com

20181015 URW PR - Signing Tour Ariane EN

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: UNIBAIL-RODAMCO SE via Globenewswire