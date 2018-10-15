15/10/2018 13:16:16

UPDATE: Changes to Nasdaq’s Standing Settlement Instructions for VP Securities

The following notice is sent in reference to the preliminary message published on September 17th 2018. Please make note of that the implementation date stated below is an earlier date than previously communicated.

Nasdaq Clearing AB (Nasdaq) is changing its membership structure with the Danish CSD (VP Securities): Nasdaq will change its business identity in VP Securities and formally adopt the role of Account Controller and Central Counterparty (CCP).

The transition mandates changes in Nasdaq’s Standing Settlement Instruction (SSI) for all securities settlement, and must be taken into account when instructing towards Nasdaq in VP Securities.

The SSI details to be used on all instructions related to deposit and/or withdrawal of Collateral- & Default Fund-contributions, and/or settlement of equities and bonds are as follows:

Participant ID:                  13038

BIC:                                   OMECSESSNOC

The above details are valid from trade date October 18th 2018 and onward. Please note that failure in updating these details will impact the matching of settlement instructions.

The details will also be published on Nasdaq’s websites for Collateral Management and Default Fund, respectively.

Should your organization have any changes of your own SSI details, please contact Nasdaq as soon as possible.

For any questions or further information please contact Nasdaq Clearing:

 

+46 8 405 68 80

clearing@nasdaq.com

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
11 Oct
OMXC25
... og det betyder som regel, at det er sidste ben i nedturen, før en pause, eller en positiv modrea..
24
07:56
DANSKE
Stop dog for helvede dine sindsyge indlæg. Det er brugere som dig der fuldkommen smadrer det her for..
22
12 Oct
DANSKE
Ole Andersen havde ansat 5 kanibaler til at ryde op efter hvidvasskandalen. I har nu fast arbejde, t..
21
13 Oct
PNDORA
Carnegie's seneste analyse gav lidt medvind til pandora, men det var slet ikke meningen, idet alle j..
20
10 Oct
DANSKE
TYVERI FOR 100 MILLIONER - DANSKE BANKS ANSVAR?Igår kom en historie om en kvinde, der systematisk ig..
18
14 Oct
DANSKE
En korruptionsbekæmper skudt i Moskva, er nu også blevet Danske Banks skyld, hvor ussel kan denne p..
16
12 Oct
DANSKE
Der er noget ejendommeligt ved danmarkshistoriens formentlig største pengeinstitutskandale: Formentl..
15
13 Oct
CHEMM
@Tommy, Du stiller et meget relevant spørgsmål, men først vil jeg korrigere lidt på dit P/E. Som inv..
14
12 Oct
VELO
Blot til orientering. Kursudvikling i Veloxis vs. øvrige danske biotek/medico seneste måned: Velo..
14
08 Oct
DANSKE
Får du serieorgasme når Danske falder?
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: QRTEA TRCO PVG USAT COCP TGTX ABBV CPB CHGG ACHC: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
2
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: NVRO LCI CBS PZZA LOGM SKX OPK PM: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
3
Larson Electronics Releases No-Drill Magnetic Steel Mounting Plate for 2017+ Ford F250-F550 Super Duty – For LED Lights Only
4
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: PDD AMPE MCHP MGTI HAS ADNT TRVN HTHT SFIX GOOG: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
5
MERGER ALERT – SNMX and IMPV: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

13:46
INCREASE IN MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF INSTRUMENT ISSUED BY Nordea Bank Abp
13:45
Novo Nordisk A/S - Share repurchase programme
13:40
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind El Paso Electric, e.l.f. Beauty, Stratasys, Hortonworks, The Mosaic, and TravelCenters of America — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments
13:38
Harsco Rail Wins MTA Contract
13:38
Argentum 47, Inc.’s CEO Talks about Recent Funding, Growth and Acquisition and a New Disruptive Technology Client with Uptick Newswire’s Stock Day Podcast
13:36
CF&B Communication : "Large & MidCap Event" Paris October 8 & 9, 2018 - 420 Top Manager, 400 investors in One-to-One
13:36
Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Completion of Acquisitions and Lease Modifications to Accommodate the Acquisition of Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc. by Penn National Gaming, Inc.
13:35
CF&B Communication : "Large & MidCap Event" Paris October 8 & 9, 2018 - 420 Top Manager, 400 investors in One-to-One
13:35
Teladoc Health Appoints Care Delivery Expert Dr. Mark Smith to Board of Directors

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
15 October 2018 14:02:44
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-10-15 15:02:44 - 2018-10-15 14:02:44 - 1000 - Website: OKAY