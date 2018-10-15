UPDATE: Changes to Nasdaq’s Standing Settlement Instructions for VP Securities

The following notice is sent in reference to the preliminary message published on September 17th 2018. Please make note of that the implementation date stated below is an earlier date than previously communicated.

Nasdaq Clearing AB (Nasdaq) is changing its membership structure with the Danish CSD (VP Securities): Nasdaq will change its business identity in VP Securities and formally adopt the role of Account Controller and Central Counterparty (CCP).

The transition mandates changes in Nasdaq’s Standing Settlement Instruction (SSI) for all securities settlement, and must be taken into account when instructing towards Nasdaq in VP Securities.

The SSI details to be used on all instructions related to deposit and/or withdrawal of Collateral- & Default Fund-contributions, and/or settlement of equities and bonds are as follows:

Participant ID: 13038

BIC: OMECSESSNOC

The above details are valid from trade date October 18th 2018 and onward. Please note that failure in updating these details will impact the matching of settlement instructions.

The details will also be published on Nasdaq’s websites for Collateral Management and Default Fund, respectively.

Should your organization have any changes of your own SSI details, please contact Nasdaq as soon as possible.

For any questions or further information please contact Nasdaq Clearing:

+46 8 405 68 80

clearing@nasdaq.com