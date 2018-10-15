WorkDone Inc. Featured on Global Finance Show, MoneyTV

Beverly Hills, CA, Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- WorkDone Inc., a provider of machine learning-based workforce automation and corporate memory, announced today that the Company has been a featured guest on Global Finance Show, MoneyTV.

“During our featured spot on the Global Finance Show, I had the opportunity to briefly speak about how WorkDone’s patent-pending paradigm-shifting technology benefits small businesses up to large enterprises through self-automation and retention of operational best practices. I described how our tech not only provides dramatic savings through increased efficiencies but also frees up staff to work on higher value, more satisfying, activities,” said WorkDone CEO, Joe Rogers. “What I look forward to, however, is my next conversation with MoneyTV, where we’ll get into how the technological innovation exists to support a larger, more altruistic, socioeconomic objective.”

WorkDone is currently raising money on the Top Ten Ranked equity crowdfunding platform, truCrowd.com (owned and operated by TruCrowd, Inc.). As both a portfolio company and client-company of Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc., a/k/a DigitalAMN, WorkDone is working with various platforms to raise money and communicate with the public. WorkDone’s feature on the Global Finance Show represents an opportunity for the Company to reach more angel investors, everyday people looking for affordable investment options, and customers to help further validate its business model and gain the interest of the investing community.

With a global audience of millions of people, opportunities like an appearance on MoneyTV, creates a great deal of potential to reach new investors; particularly those who look to invest through the Company’s equity offering on truCrowd. The WorkDone offering on truCrowd has been fully subscribed and the Company is accepting oversubscriptions, which means that it is not too late to invest. WorkDone will soon make a second appearance – televised – on MoneyTV, where “we will go much deeper into WorkDone’s mission and social impact,” continued Joe Rogers.

Mr. Rogers concluded, “One thought I’d like to leave people with is this: Our platform seamlessly captures customer-specific back-office transactional expertise for permanent retention as well as automation of menial, repetitive tasks. As a result, we can allow anyone to actually monetize their process knowledge. This will move society forward as AI and SaaS becomes more commonplace in the workspace, hence our motto ‘AI with a Conscience’. An evolution is underway, and we want everyone to be included.”

View the phone interview: https://vimeo.com/294685017

Invest in WorkDone? Click Here: https://workdone.io/11

Review Reg CF Filing? Click Here: https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?company=Workdone+Inc

About WorkDone Inc.

WorkDone, “AI With A Conscience”, enables organizations to seamlessly automate business processes between major SaaS platforms (Sage Intacct, Salesforce, NetSuite, etc.) with no user training or programming required. Their patent-pending technology, Expertise Capture, uses machine learning to capture operational knowledge and train WorkDone Agents to complete repetitive back-office tasks so humans can do higher value work. WorkDone Agents interoperate to create systems of intelligence that preserve the corporate memory so that no institutional knowledge is lost when an employee retires or leaves the company.

