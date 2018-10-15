Zywave Acquires Code SixFour, Bolstering its Suite of Proposal and Marketing Solutions for Insurance Brokers

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Zywave, Inc., a leading provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for the insurance industry, announced that it has completed the acquisition of Code SixFour, a leading provider of proposal automation and advanced predictive analytics for employee benefits advisors.

As part of the agreement, Code SixFour customers will become Zywave customers and Code SixFour products will become part of the Zywave product suite. Eric Rentsch, chief executive officer and founder of Code SixFour, will partner with Zywave leadership to further develop Zywave’s proposal automation product offerings.

“We’re proud to welcome Code SixFour’s customers and employees to Zywave, and we’re excited to add their unique presentation and proposal automation products to our agency management tool set,” said Jason Liu, chief executive officer of Zywave. “Brokers now will have an end-to-end solution to help them find prospects, engage them with compelling content, and create comprehensive consulting proposals to illustrate the value their agency can provide to them.”

As part of Zywave’s product offering, Code SixFour’s integrated tools will enable brokers to streamline the sales and renewal process by creating powerful presentations, automating the proposal process and incorporating plan comparison tools.

Code SixFour was created to help employee benefit brokers standardize their process of creating proposals, while simultaneously presenting insurance solutions based on data-driven content. Code SixFour’s Benefits Consulting Cloud houses essential group benefits data, so that agencies can create and deliver custom analysis and reporting to clients. This content includes plan marketing, benchmarking, open enrollment tools, compliance testing and claims analytics.

“Joining Zywave is going to accelerate the progress we’ve made with our partners over the past several years,” Eric Rentsch said. “Zywave’s new strategic vision aligns perfectly with the value Code SixFour brings to market. I’m personally excited to work with Zywave to further scale and innovate—and most importantly, to bring greater resources to help our clients deliver their individual stories to the market, with the best available consultative proposal system and content.”

About Zywave

Zywave is a leading provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) technology solutions for the insurance industry. The company’s products include web-enabled marketing communications, business intelligence and analytics, client resource portals and agency management tools. More than 5,300 brokerages worldwide—including 93 of the top 100 U.S. insurance firms—use Zywave’s proven solutions to differentiate themselves from the competition, enhance client services, improve efficiencies and achieve organic growth. Additional information about Zywave can be found at www.zywave.com .

About Code SixFour

The Code SixFour Benefits Consulting Cloud provides insightful reporting and presentations relied on by employee benefits brokers to guide employers in evaluating and selecting employee benefit plans. Advisors leverage Code SixFour to prospect, close and retain clients that demand more sophisticated solutions–beyond the typical broker’s spreadsheet. Additional information about Code SixFour can be found at www.codesixfour.com .

