ADVA brings the Telecom Infra Project's Voyager solution to the market

Industry's first fully open and disaggregated packet optical solution is now commercially available

London, UK. October 16, 2018. ADVA (FSE: ADV) announced today that its fully open and disaggregated packet optical solution is now commercially available. Built upon the Telecom Infra Project's (TIP) Voyager system, the new solution presents customers with a turnkey approach to developing packet optical networks. By combining hardware, software and services from multiple partners in one unique bundle, customers benefit from an easy-to-use and completely open solution. Long-term Voyager partners, Celestica and Cumulus, have played key roles in bringing the new packet optical solution to market and will be instrumental with the first customer deployments.

"Today isn't only about delivering an industry first; it's about taking a moment to realize what everyone involved in this project has achieved," said Niall Robinson, VP, global business development, ADVA. "In just over two years, we've worked with multiple partners to develop a completely open and disaggregated packet optical solution that presents customers with a genuinely new and hassle-free approach to networking. Together, we've created building blocks that enable our customers to reduce costs and take much of the complexity out of their networks. Ultimately, this is what the project's always been about - openness, simplicity and ease of use."

The Voyager packet optical terminal essentially combines optical transport with packet switching and routing in one extremely compact device. Wrapped around this white box terminal and its operating system, ADVA provides an open line system, network management capabilities and a full range of à la carte services, including installation, commissioning, maintenance and monitoring. When combined, customers have access to a complete turnkey packet optical solution that can easily be integrated into their existing architectures. As this is an open and disaggregated product offering, customers can choose as many pieces of the overall solution as they want. That means it can be precisely tailored to match their exact needs.

"Our work with ADVA as part of TIP's Open Optical Packet Transport Project Group has been key to delivering this milestone. We're pleased to see this project evolve from a simple idea through to commercial realization," said Hans-Juergen Schmidtke, co-chair, Open Optical Packet Transport project group, TIP, and director, engineering, Facebook. "It will be fascinating to see how the marketplace leverages the Voyager solution and the impact it will have on the industry."

Watch this video for further information on ADVA's packet optical solution: https://youtu.be/cNSnOYskCWI.

About ADVA Optical Networking

ADVA Optical Networking is a company founded on innovation and driven to help our customers succeed. For over two decades, our technology has empowered networks across the globe. We're continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at: www.advaoptical.com.

Published by:

ADVA Optical Networking SE, Munich, Germany

www.advaoptical.com

For press:

Gareth Spence

t +44 1904 699 358

public-relations(at)advaoptical.com

For investors:

Stephan Rettenberger

t +49 89 890 665 854

investor-relations(at)advaoptical.com