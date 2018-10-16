16/10/2018 10:00:57

ADVA commits to developing complete commercial solution for TIP's disaggregated cell site gateway group

New offering will be perfectly timed to help mobile network operators embrace 5G opportunities

London, UK. October 16, 2018. ADVA (FSE: ADV) announced today that it's developing a complete commercial solution to support the Telecom Infra Project's (TIP) Disaggregated Cell Site Gateway (DCSG) group. The new solution will comprise a fully tested and integrated white box gateway device and a comprehensive bundle of installation, commissioning and monitoring services. This announcement comes at a time when mobile network operators are actively seeking cost-effective cell site gateway solutions to accommodate the mass rollout of 5G services. The full solution is expected to be generally available in the second half of 2019.  

"What we're announcing today will give mobile network operators a simple and complete solution to a key problem with their 5G rollouts: How do they cost-effectively deploy hundreds of thousands of cell site gateways to meet 5G traffic demands?" said Niall Robinson, VP, global business development, ADVA. "We're helping to steer the DCSG group forward and rapidly bring a solution to market that answers a very real problem for operators across the globe. What stands us apart here is our previous success in the TIP environment. We know what it takes to push an idea from concept to reality and it's something we'll do again here."

ADVA's DCSG solution is the second commercial offering it has developed for TIP. The first solution was built around the open and disaggregated Voyager device for the Open Optical Packet Transport group. In less than two years, this project was taken from a blueprint to a full commercial solution. As with the Voyager product, ADVA will be working closely with partners to develop the cell site gateway device. Currently, Edgecore is providing key support in designing and building the hardware as part of ADVA's integrated solution which, when coupled with supporting services, enables customers to benefit from an open, yet cohesive cell site solution.

"What we're developing with the team at ADVA has the potential to dramatically change the whole nature of cell site gateways," said Luis MartinGarcia, co-chair, DCSG project group, TIP, and manager, network technologies, Facebook. "By moving away from a closed proprietary system to an open, disaggregated and vendor-neutral infrastructure, mobile network operators have a genuine opportunity to increase network efficiencies."

"With ever increasing bandwidth demands and the upcoming rollout of 5G services, mobile networks are perfectly suited for the deployment of high-volume, disaggregated and open network elements, which have been proven to lower costs and increase service flexibility in our customers' telecom and data center networks," said Mark Basham, VP, business development, EMEA, Edgecore Networks. "To meet the requirements for open cell site infrastructure, Edgecore has been working closely with the TIP DCSG group, its lead European operators, and ADVA. We are pleased to be developing the Edgecore cell site gateway in conformance with the TIP DCSG specifications, and look forward to introducing the gateway to the market and to further collaboration with ADVA on complete solutions for mobile network operators."

About ADVA Optical Networking

ADVA Optical Networking is a company founded on innovation and driven to help our customers succeed. For over two decades, our technology has empowered networks across the globe. We're continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at: www.advaoptical.com.

Published by:

ADVA Optical Networking SE, Munich, Germany

www.advaoptical.com

For press:

Gareth Spence

t +44 1904 699 358

public-relations(at)advaoptical.com

For investors:

Stephan Rettenberger

t +49 89 890 665 854

investor-relations(at)advaoptical.com

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
15 Oct
DANSKE
Stop dog for helvede dine sindsyge indlæg. Det er brugere som dig der fuldkommen smadrer det her for..
28
11 Oct
OMXC25
... og det betyder som regel, at det er sidste ben i nedturen, før en pause, eller en positiv modrea..
24
12 Oct
DANSKE
Ole Andersen havde ansat 5 kanibaler til at ryde op efter hvidvasskandalen. I har nu fast arbejde, t..
21
13 Oct
PNDORA
Carnegie's seneste analyse gav lidt medvind til pandora, men det var slet ikke meningen, idet alle j..
20
14 Oct
DANSKE
En korruptionsbekæmper skudt i Moskva, er nu også blevet Danske Banks skyld, hvor ussel kan denne p..
18
10 Oct
DANSKE
TYVERI FOR 100 MILLIONER - DANSKE BANKS ANSVAR?Igår kom en historie om en kvinde, der systematisk ig..
18
12 Oct
DANSKE
Der er noget ejendommeligt ved danmarkshistoriens formentlig største pengeinstitutskandale: Formentl..
15
15 Oct
VELO
Hej Veloxis er i dag nævnt som en af de 3 aktier man bør fokusere på. https://play.borsen.dk/klip/5b..
14
13 Oct
CHEMM
@Tommy, Du stiller et meget relevant spørgsmål, men først vil jeg korrigere lidt på dit P/E. Som inv..
14
12 Oct
VELO
Blot til orientering. Kursudvikling i Veloxis vs. øvrige danske biotek/medico seneste måned: Velo..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
OpGen Provides Business and Preliminary Financial Update
2
Matinas BioPharma Appoints Global Pharmaceutical Drug Development Industry Leader Theresa Matkovits, Ph.D., Chief Development Officer; Further Expands Manufacturing and Clinical Development Team
3
ICOBox Announces a Shift in Its Business Development Trajectory
4
Ubiquitech Reports 2018 Third Quarter Revenues of $894,419 and Net Income of $15,517
5
Gubagoo Announces Virtual Retailing Solution for Automotive Dealers to Sell Cars through Facebook Marketplace

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

11:31
Net Asset Value(s)
11:30
Gold Standard Deep Drilling Continues to Intersect Thick Intervals of Oxide Gold at Dark Star
11:30
Watchfire Signs Selected by First Pentecostal Church, North Little Rock, to Upgrade Worship Signage
11:30
First Horizon Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
11:29
Global Surgical Glue Market Is expected to Witness a CAGR of 9.21% During 2018-2024
11:25
EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. Securities To Commence Separate Trading
11:12
Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) A Sustainable Building Material, to Witness a CAGR of 8.0% during 2018 – 2024
11:00
Invitation to the press conference on Aspo's Interim Report
10:47
Guavus Highlighted by Heavy Reading in New “Artificial Intelligence in Telecom Operations: Opportunities & Obstacles” Report

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
16 October 2018 11:49:32
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-10-16 12:49:32 - 2018-10-16 11:49:32 - 1000 - Website: OKAY