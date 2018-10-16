16/10/2018 21:38:27

Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call

PARAMUS, N.J., Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALEXANDER’S, INC. (NYSE: ALX) today announced that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO), the manager which conducts Alexander’s operations, will host a quarterly earnings conference call and an audio webcast on Tuesday, October 30, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). On the call, information concerning Alexander’s may be discussed.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 888-771-4371 (domestic) or 847-585-4405 (international) and indicating to the operator the passcode 47604591.  A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available from 1:30 p.m. ET on October 30, 2018 through November 29, 2018.  To access the replay, please dial 888-843-7419 and enter the passcode 47604591#.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Vornado’s website at www.vno.com and an online playback of the webcast will be available on the website following the conference call.

Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

Certain statements contained herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  Such factors include, among others, risks associated with the timing of and costs associated with property improvements, financing commitments and general competitive factors.

CONTACT:

MATTHEW IOCCO

(201) 587-8541

