Amlan International to Host Antivirulence Alternatives Symposium at Poultry Science Association’s Latin American Scientific Conference

CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amlan International, a global leader in developing advanced solutions to enhance intestinal health and productivity in livestock, will host leading global experts on antivirulence therapy for enteric disease control at the 2018 Poultry Science Association’s Latin American Scientific Conference, November 6–8, 2018, in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The symposium , titled Disarming the Enemy — A Novel Approach for Enteric Disease Control by Targeting Bacterial Virulence Factors, will be held from 8 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, November 7, 2018, in Imperial Ballroom F at the Royal Palm Plaza Hotel in Sao Paulo. The session will be chaired by Dr. Luiz Caron, a leading researcher and lecturer in microbiology and veterinary vaccinology at the Universidade Federal do Paraná – Brazil, and will feature leading scientific authorities on targeting bacterial virulence factors as a strategy for enteric disease control. A full list of Amlan’s invited speakers can be found here .

A key part of the symposium, Hongyu Xue, MD, PhD, Director of Life Sciences for Amlan International , will give a presentation titled Enteric Bacterial Toxic Neutralization and Quorum Quenching by Activated Calcium Montmorillonite. In his presentation, Xue will present new research that demonstrates the performance of Amlan’s activated mineral technology in quenching quorum-sensing molecules.

Quorum sensing is a signaling system used by intestinal bacteria to communicate with each other and monitor cell population density. Activated mineral technology is one of the functional ingredients in Varium™, an intestinal health product with antivirulent attributes that neutralize quorum-sensing signal molecules to reduce the harmful effects of pathogenic bacteria.

“We are excited to bring these leading experts from across the globe to share information about this promising alternative strategy for disease control,” Xue says. “Advancing the understanding of host-pathogen interaction and adoption of antivirulence strategies such as quorum quenching is the next generation of technology to minimize the effects of bacterial disease in order to promote intestinal health and improve the immune system of the animal.”

For more information about Amlan’s portfolio of intestinal health products, visit Amlan.com .

About Amlan International

Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC), doing business as “Amlan International,” has grown its product offering across the intestinal health and AGP-alternative market, driven largely by the research conducted at its laboratory campus in Vernon Hills, Illinois. In 2017, the company added the Richard M. Jaffee Laboratory for Applied Microbiology to the campus. In 2013, the company’s global reach expanded with the establishment of its China subsidiary in Shenzhen. Further information on Amlan International is available at Amlan.com .

Amlan International sells animal health products outside of the United States. Product-associated claims may differ based on government requirements and product availability may vary by country.

