Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Kopin, MDC Partners, Dova Pharmaceuticals, Revlon, Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, and Minerva Neurosciences — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN), MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA), Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA), Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV), Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMY), and Minerva Neurosciences, Inc (NASDAQ:NERV), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN), MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA), Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA), Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV), Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMY), and Minerva Neurosciences, Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed October 12th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

KOPIN CORPORATION (KOPN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Kopin's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Kopin reported revenue of $5.94MM vs $5.93MM (up 0.28%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.13 vs -$0.10. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Kopin reported revenue of $27.84MM vs $22.64MM (up 22.96%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.36 vs -$0.37. Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 6th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018.

MDC PARTNERS INC. (MDCA) REPORT OVERVIEW

MDC Partners' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, MDC Partners reported revenue of $379.74MM vs $390.53MM (down 2.76%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.02 vs $0.14 (down 85.71%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, MDC Partners reported revenue of $1,513.78MM vs $1,385.79MM (up 9.24%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.72 vs -$0.89. Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 29th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.24. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.43 and is expected to report on February 28th, 2019.

DOVA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (DOVA) REPORT OVERVIEW

Dova Pharmaceuticals' Recent Financial Performance

Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 8th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.38. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$1.91 and is expected to report on February 21st, 2019.

REVLON, INC. (REV) REPORT OVERVIEW

Revlon's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Revlon reported revenue of $606.80MM vs $645.70MM (down 6.02%) and basic earnings per share -$2.32 vs -$0.70. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Revlon reported revenue of $2,693.70MM vs $2,334.00MM (up 15.41%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$3.48 vs -$0.42. Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 2nd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.38. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$1.23 and is expected to report on March 21st, 2019.

IMPRIMIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (IMMY) REPORT OVERVIEW

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Imprimis Pharmaceuticals reported revenue of $10.38MM vs $6.86MM (up 51.44%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.12 vs $0.07 (up 71.43%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Imprimis Pharmaceuticals reported revenue of $26.77MM vs $19.94MM (up 34.26%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.60 vs -$1.50. Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 13th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018.

MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES, INC (NERV) REPORT OVERVIEW

Minerva Neurosciences' Recent Financial Performance

Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 5th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.28. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$1.56 and is expected to report on March 11th, 2019.

