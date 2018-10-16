16/10/2018 13:09:00

ANSYS to Release Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Results After Market Close on November 7, 2018

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS) announced today that the Company expects to release its third quarter 2018 earnings on Wednesday, November 7, 2018, after market close. The Company will hold a conference call conducted by Ajei Gopal, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Maria T. Shields, Chief Financial Officer, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on November 8, 2018, to discuss third quarter 2018 results and Q4 and FY 2018 future outlook.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:

What: ANSYS Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

When: November 8, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

We encourage participants to pre-register for the conference call using the enclosed link. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call, bypassing the live operator. Participants may pre-register any time, including up to and after the call start time. You will immediately receive an online confirmation, an email with the dial-in number and a calendar invitation for the event.

To pre-register, go to

https://dpregister.com/10123501

You may also reach the pre-registration link by logging in through the investor section of our website at https://investors.ansys.com and clicking on the Audio Webcasts link. Click the event under Upcoming Events.

For those who do not have internet access or are unable to pre-register, simply join the call on the day of the event by dialing (855) 239-2942 (US ) or (412) 542-4124 (CAN and INT’L). Ask the operator to join you into the ANSYS Conference Call.

The call will be recorded with replay available within two hours after the call at https://investors.ansys.com or at (877) 344-7529 (US), (855) 669-9658 (CAN toll free) or (412) 317-0088 (INT’L). Passcode: 10123501

About ANSYS, Inc.

If you’ve ever seen a rocket launch, flown on an airplane, driven a car, used a computer, touched a mobile device, crossed a bridge, or put on wearable technology, chances are you've used a product where ANSYS software played a critical role in its creation. ANSYS is the global leader in engineering simulation. We help the world's most innovative companies deliver radically better products to their customers. By offering the best and broadest portfolio of engineering simulation software, we help them solve the most complex design challenges and create products limited only by imagination. Founded in 1970, ANSYS employs thousands of professionals, many of whom are expert M.S. and Ph.D.-level engineers in finite element analysis, computational fluid dynamics, electronics, semiconductors, embedded software and design optimization. Headquartered south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A., ANSYS has more than 75 strategic sales locations throughout the world with a network of channel partners in 40+ countries. Visit www.ansys.com for more information.

ANSYS also has a strong presence on the major social channels. To join the simulation conversation, please visit: www.ansys.com/Social@ANSYS

   

Contact:

  
Investors: Annette Arribas
  724.820.3700
  annette.arribas@ansys.com
Media: Amy Pietzak
  724.820.4367
  amy.pietzak@ansys.com

ANSYS, Inc. Logo

