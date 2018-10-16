16/10/2018 14:54:12

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) Announces the Company’s Third Quarter Conference Call October 23, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are invited by Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:  ASTE) to participate in a conference call to review the company’s Third Quarter financial results.

Astec Industries, Inc. will be releasing its Third Quarter financial results to the wire services on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at approximately 7:00 A.M. Eastern Time.

The live call will begin on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time.

Benjamin G. Brock, President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Dorris, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, David C. Silvious, Chief Financial Officer, and Stephen C. Anderson, Vice President of Administration and Secretary will host the call.

To access the call, dial (877) 407-9210 on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled time for the call. International callers should dial (201) 689-8049. You may also access a live webcast of the call by visiting www.astecindustries.com/conferencecalls.  You will need to give your name and company affiliation and reference Astec. An archived web cast will be available for ninety days at www.astecindustries.com.

A replay of the call can be accessed through midnight on Tuesday, November 6, 2018, by dialing (877) 481-4010, or (919) 882-2331 for international callers, Conference ID #37816. A transcript of the conference call will be made available under the Investor Relations section of the Astec Industries, Inc. website within 5 business days after the call.

Astec Industries, Inc. (www.astecindustries.com), is a manufacturer of specialized equipment for asphalt road building; aggregate processing; oil, gas and water well drilling; wood processing and concrete production.  Astec's manufacturing operations are divided into three primary business segments: road building and related equipment (Infrastructure Group); aggregate processing and mining equipment (Aggregate and Mining Group); and equipment for the extraction and production of fuels, biomass production, and water drilling equipment (Energy Group).

If you have any questions about the call schedule, please contact Linda Foreman at (423) 553-5946 or lforeman@astecindustries.com. Conference call information is also located on the website at www.astecindustries.com

