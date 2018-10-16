Athenex to Present Positive Data of Oraxol Clinical Trial in Breast Cancer at the ESMO 2018 Congress

BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX), a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions, today announced that results of the Oraxol (oral paclitaxel and HM30181A) pharmacokinetics and phase II clinical trial in the treatment of breast cancer patients who failed previous chemotherapies will be presented on October 21, 2018 at a Poster Discussion in the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress in Munich, Germany.

This study has completed patient recruitment and encouraging positive efficacy and safety data will be reported. Oraxol was granted the Promising Innovative Medicine Designation by the United Kingdom Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency in December 2017.

Details on the Poster Discussion session are listed below.

Title: Oral paclitaxel and HM30181A demonstrate clinical activity in metastatic breast cancer (MBC) patients Presentation Number: 287PD Presenter: Ming-Shen Dai (Taipei, TW) Session Name: Poster Discussion session - Breast cancer, metastatic Date / Time / Location: October 21, 2018; 9:15 AM - 10:30 AM (local time); ICM - Room 1, ICM München

The Poster presentation at ESMO will be available on the ESMO website at 12:00 CEST on Friday, October 19, 2018.

About Athenex, Inc.

Founded in 2003, Athenex, Inc. is a global clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to becoming a leader in the discovery and development of next generation drugs for the treatment of cancer. Athenex is organized around three platforms, including an Oncology Innovation Platform, a Commercial Platform and a Global Supply Chain Platform. The Company’s current clinical pipeline is derived from four different platform technologies: (1) Orascovery, based on non-absorbed P-glycoprotein inhibitor, (2) Src kinase inhibition, (3) T-cell receptor-engineered T-cells (TCR-T), and (4) Arginine deprivation therapy. Athenex’s employees worldwide are dedicated to improving the lives of cancer patients by creating more active and tolerable treatments. Athenex has offices in Buffalo and Clarence, New York; Cranford, New Jersey; Houston, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Hong Kong; Taipei, Taiwan and multiple locations in Chongqing, China. For more information, please visit www.athenex.com .

