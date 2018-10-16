16/10/2018 10:15:00

Azul Systems Joins OSGi Alliance

Sunnyvale, CA USA, Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azul Systems, the award-winning leader in Java runtime solutions, today announced that it has joined the OSGi™ Alliance as a Contributing Associate member, effective immediately. Azul partners, prospects, and customers who develop Java applications using the OSGi dynamic module system for Java can take full advantage of Azul’s Zulu Embedded multiplatform builds of OpenJDK for long term support (LTS) versions of Java, including JDK 11, 8, 7, and 6 along with future LTS releases.    

OSGi technology is composed of a set of specifications, a reference implementation for each specification, and a set of compliance tests for each specification that together define a dynamic module system for Java. OSGi provides a vendor-independent, standards-based approach to modularizing Java software applications and infrastructure. Currently on Release 7, OSGi has provided a stable and evolvable technology platform for development for open source projects and commercial products for almost two decades.

OSGi is used in a broad array of open source and commercial products and solutions ranging from business and life critical applications through to the more mundane. Starting out in set top boxes and residential gateways OSGi has today been adopted for solutions in IoT, M2M, Smart Home, Telematics, Assisted Living, Healthcare, Automotive, Media, Control Systems, Energy Management, Smart Meters, Telecommunications, Enterprise Software Platforms, and Robotics, to name a few.

“We are delighted to welcome Azul’s participation in the OSGi Alliance and community,” said Dan Bandera,  president of the OSGi Alliance.  “Azul’s Java offerings are well-known within the embedded developer community, and we look forward as well to Azul’s participation in our Expert Groups and other OSGi technical and marketing forums.”

Scott Sellers, Azul Systems president and CEO, said: “Zulu Embedded builds of OpenJDK coupled with OSGi are an ideal way to remove costs and speed development time for both new and legacy Java-based products. Today millions of Java-based embedded devices and IoT solutions have been deployed using Zulu Embedded on x86, Arm, PowerPC and MIPS devices, and many of these applications take full advantage of the OSGi dynamic module system.  We look forward to helping to evolve the OSGi specifications and technology in the future.”

 About Zulu Embedded

Zulu Embedded builds of the OpenJDK SDK are certified, tested, multiplatform builds of the OpenJDK source that meet the standards for Java SE 11, 8, and 7. Support is available for 32- and 64-bit x86, Arm, and PowerPC processors plus 64-bit SPARC CPUs. Zulu Embedded supports all major versions of Linux plus Windows, macOS, Solaris, and QNX. Ideal for embedded, and IoT-related products, Zulu Embedded offers extended product support lifetimes required for automotive and similar multi-year implementations.

Azul Systems will be exhibiting at the OSGi Community Event October 23-25 in Ludwigsburg, Germany. This is a joint software developers’ event with EclipseCon Europe 2018. For additional information about the upcoming OSGi Community Event visit https://www.osgi.org/2018-osgi-community-event/

For additional information regarding Zulu Embedded, or to download free eval builds of Azul’s embedded Java platform, visit www.azul.com/zulu-embedded.

About Azul Systems

Twitter: @azulsystems

Azul Systems, the industry’s only company exclusively focused on Java and the Java Virtual Machine (JVM), builds fully supported, certified standards-compliant Java runtime solutions that bring the power of Java to the enterprise, cloud, and embedded/IoT. Zing is a JVM designed for enterprise Java applications and workloads that require any combination of low latency, high transaction rates, large working memory, and/or consistent response times. Zulu is Azul’s certified, freely available open source build of OpenJDK with a variety of flexible support options, available in configurations for the enterprise, cloud, as well as custom and embedded/IoT devices. For additional information, visit https://www.azul.com.

Azul Systems, the Azul Systems logo, Zulu, Zing, and ReadyNow! are registered trademarks. Java and OpenJDK are trademarks of Oracle Corporation and/or its affiliated companies in the United States and other countries. OSGi is a trademark or registered trademark of the OSGi Alliance in the United States, other countries, or both. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders. 

 

