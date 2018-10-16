Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against LogMeIn, Pinduoduo, Nevro, and CV Sciences and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of LogMeIn, Inc., Pinduoduo Inc., Nevro Corp., and CV Sciences, Inc. Stockholders have until the deadlines listed below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM)

Class Period: March 1, 2017 - July 26, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 19, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants issued false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) LogMeIn’s business practices had negatively impacted renewal rates for certain of its services; and (2) as a result, Defendant’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the LogMeIn class action go to: https://bespc.com/logmein/ .

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD)

Class Period: July 26, 2018 – July 31, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 22, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects. In the Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with Pinduoduo’s IPO, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the company’s business, operational, and compliance policies. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Pinduoduo’s controls were ineffective to prevent third-party vendors from selling counterfeit goods on the company’s online platform; (2) consequently, Pinduoduo’s revenues and the number of active merchants using its platform were traceable in part to unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and (3) as a result, Pinduoduo’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Pinduoduo class action go to: https://bespc.com/pdd/ .

Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO)

Class Period: January 8, 2018 - July 12, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 22, 2018

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and the proprietary nature of the company’s principal products. Specifically, defendants allegedly made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that Nevro had engaged in a fraudulent scheme by using protected confidential and proprietary trade secrets and stolen documents from its competitors to develop and enhance the company’s Senza systems; (2) that as a result, the company’s Senza systems were not “novel” or “proprietary;” (3) that these practices caused the company to be vulnerable to increased litigation expenses and adverse legal and regulatory action; (4) that, as a result, Nevro’s U.S. sales growth was not sustainable; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ statements about Nevro’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Nevro class action go to: https://bespc.com/nevro/ .

CV Sciences, Inc. (Other OTC: CVSI)

Class Period: June 19, 2017 - August 20, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 23, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose that the company’s Patent #15/426,617: (1) received a non-final rejection from the USPTO on April 27, 2017; (2) a final rejection from the USPTO on December 14, 2017; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ statements about CV Sciences’ business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the CV Sciences class action go to: https://bespc.com/cvsi/ .

