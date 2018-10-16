15/10/2018 23:37:00

CAMBIUM LEARNING MERGER INVESTIGATION ALERT - Andrews & Springer LLC Is Seeking More Cash for Shareholders of Cambium Learning Group, Inc.

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrews & Springer LLC, a boutique securities class action law firm focused on representing shareholders nationwide, is investigating potential breach of fiduciary duty claims against the Board of Directors of Cambium Learning Group, Inc. (“Cambium Learning” or the “Company”) relating to the sale of the Company to private equity firm Veritas Capital (“Veritas”). On October 12, 2018, the two parties signed a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Veritas will acquire Cambium Learning in a merger worth approximately $685 million. As a result of the merger, Cambium Learning’s shareholders are only anticipated to receive $14.50 per share in cash in exchange for each share of Cambium Learning.

Our Firm's investigation has so far uncovered that the consideration Cambium Learning shareholders are expected to receive is inadequate. Andrews & Springer is also investigating whether Cambium Learning’s directors are breaching their fiduciary duties by failing to adequately shop the company and maximize shareholder value.

If you own shares of Cambium Learning and want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit us at https://www.andrewsspringer.com/cases-investigations/cambium-learning-group-class-action-investigation/ or contact Craig J. Springer, Esq. at cspringer@andrewsspringer.com, or call toll free at 1-800-423-6013. You may also follow us on LinkedIn – www.linkedin.com/company/andrews-&-springer-llc, Twitter – www.twitter.com/AndrewsSpringer or Facebook - www.facebook.com/AndrewsSpringer for future updates. 

Andrews & Springer is a boutique securities class action law firm representing shareholders nationwide who are victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty or corporate misconduct. Having formerly defended some of the largest financial institutions in the world, our founding members use their valuable knowledge, experience, and superior skill for the sole purpose of achieving positive results for investors. These traits are the hallmarks of our innovative approach to each case our Firm decides to prosecute. For more information please visit our website at www.andrewsspringer.com. This notice may constitute Attorney Advertising.

Contact:   

Craig J. Springer, Esq.

cspringer@andrewsspringer.com

Toll Free: 1-800-423-6013

AS_LOGO_final.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
15 Oct
DANSKE
Stop dog for helvede dine sindsyge indlæg. Det er brugere som dig der fuldkommen smadrer det her for..
27
11 Oct
OMXC25
... og det betyder som regel, at det er sidste ben i nedturen, før en pause, eller en positiv modrea..
24
12 Oct
DANSKE
Ole Andersen havde ansat 5 kanibaler til at ryde op efter hvidvasskandalen. I har nu fast arbejde, t..
21
13 Oct
PNDORA
Carnegie's seneste analyse gav lidt medvind til pandora, men det var slet ikke meningen, idet alle j..
20
10 Oct
DANSKE
TYVERI FOR 100 MILLIONER - DANSKE BANKS ANSVAR?Igår kom en historie om en kvinde, der systematisk ig..
18
14 Oct
DANSKE
En korruptionsbekæmper skudt i Moskva, er nu også blevet Danske Banks skyld, hvor ussel kan denne p..
17
12 Oct
DANSKE
Der er noget ejendommeligt ved danmarkshistoriens formentlig største pengeinstitutskandale: Formentl..
15
13 Oct
CHEMM
@Tommy, Du stiller et meget relevant spørgsmål, men først vil jeg korrigere lidt på dit P/E. Som inv..
14
12 Oct
VELO
Blot til orientering. Kursudvikling i Veloxis vs. øvrige danske biotek/medico seneste måned: Velo..
14
15 Oct
OMXC25
Jeg har tænkt over den seneste uges udvikling. Min globale-US-dollars-allokerings-model (GUSDAM) vis..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Matinas BioPharma Appoints Global Pharmaceutical Drug Development Industry Leader Theresa Matkovits, Ph.D., Chief Development Officer; Further Expands Manufacturing and Clinical Development Team
2
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Approval of YUTIQ™ (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) 0.18 mg
3
JCDecaux: Update on JCDecaux's proposed acquisition of APN Outdoor in Australia
4
Roche launches NGS AVENIO Tumor Tissue Analysis Kits for oncology research
5
ACACIA PHARMA PROVIDES FURTHER UPDATE ON FDA REGULATORY REVIEW OF BARHEMSYS(TM)

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

15 Oct
CAMBIUM LEARNING MERGER INVESTIGATION ALERT - Andrews & Springer LLC Is Seeking More Cash for Shareholders of Cambium Learning Group, Inc.
15 Oct
OpGen Provides Business and Preliminary Financial Update
15 Oct
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for QRTEA and CHGG: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
15 Oct
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of SendGrid, Inc. to Twilio is Fair to Shareholders
15 Oct
Parker to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders on October 24, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time
15 Oct
WorkDone Inc. Featured on Global Finance Show, MoneyTV
15 Oct
Ubiquitech Reports 2018 Third Quarter Revenues of $894,419 and Net Income of $15,517
15 Oct
Sanchez Energy Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call
15 Oct
Mandalay Resources Corporation Announces Production and Sales Results for the Third Quarter 2018

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
16 October 2018 00:14:31
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-10-16 01:14:31 - 2018-10-16 00:14:31 - 1000 - Website: OKAY