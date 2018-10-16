CGG: announces its 3rd quarter 2018 results & Capital Market Day on Wednesday November 7th, 2018

16/10/2018 06:31:16

Paris, France - October 16, 2018

THIRD QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

CGG will announce its third quarter 2018 results on Wednesday November 7th, 2018, before the opening of the Paris stock exchange:

  • The press release and the slide presentation will be made available on our website www.cgg.com at 7:00 am.

     

  • An English language analysts conference call is scheduled the same day at 8:30 am (Paris time) - 7:30 am (London time)

             

             

To follow the Q3 conference call, please access the audio webcast:

 From your computer at:

 

 From your mobile phone or tablet:

www.cgg.com

A replay of the Q3 2018 conference call will be made available the day after for a period of 12 months via the webcast on CGG website at: www.cgg.com or via the QR code attached above.

For analysts, please dial 5 to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time the following numbers:

 France call-in

 UK call-in

 Access code

+33(0) 1 76 77 22 74

+44(0) 330 336 9105

6006820

CAPITAL MARKET DAY

CGG will host the same day in London its Capital Market Day.

  • The press release and the CMD slide presentation will be made available on our website at 7:30 am.

     

  • The event will start at 10:00 am (Paris time) - 9:00 am (London time)

To follow this event, please access the live webcast from your computer at:

                www.cgg.com

A replay of the Capital Market Day will be made available the day after for a period of 12 months via the webcast above.

About CGG:

CGG (

www.cgg.com

) is a fully integrated Geoscience company providing leading geological, geophysical and reservoir capabilities to its broad base of customers primarily from the global oil and gas industry. Through its three complementary businesses of Equipment, Acquisition and Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir (GGR), CGG brings value across all aspects of natural resource exploration and exploitation. CGG employs around 5,300 people around the world, all with a Passion for Geoscience and working together to deliver the best solutions to its customers. CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

      
      

Contacts

Head of Communications &

Investor Relations

Christophe Barnini

Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11

E-Mail: : invrelparis@cgg.com

 

 

Investor Relations

Matthieu Lugez

Tel: +33 1 64 47 35 46

E-mail: : invrelparis@cgg.com

 

