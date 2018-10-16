16/10/2018 22:46:41

Con Edison to Report 3rd Quarter 2018 Earnings on November 1

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Edison, Inc. (Con Edison) [NYSE: ED] plans to report its 3rd Quarter 2018 earnings on November 1, 2018 after the market closes.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. is one of the nation's largest investor-owned energy-delivery companies, with approximately $12 billion in annual revenues and $49 billion in assets.  The company provides a wide range of energy-related products and services to its customers through the following subsidiaries: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc., a regulated utility providing electric, gas and steam service in New York City and Westchester County, New York; Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc., a regulated utility serving customers in a 1,300-square-mile-area in southeastern New York State and northern New Jersey; Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc., which through its subsidiaries develops, owns and operates renewable and energy infrastructure projects and provides energy-related products and services to wholesale and retail customers; and Con Edison Transmission, Inc., which through its subsidiaries invests in electric and natural gas transmission projects.

Contact: Robert McGee

212-460-4111

conEd.jpg

