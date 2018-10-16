16/10/2018 15:00:00

CSX donates $100,000 to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund to support Hurricane Michael recovery efforts

Related content
05 Oct - 
CSX Corporation Announces Board Changes
03 Oct - 
CSX Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend
02 Oct - 
CSX announces new growth initiatives for Northwest Ohio..

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX is donating $100,000 to the American Red Cross to support Hurricane Michael recovery efforts. 

James M. Foote, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “All of us at CSX recognize the severity of the devastation caused by Hurricane Michael to our neighbors in the Florida panhandle and across the southeast. CSX is proud to support the American Red Cross as they deploy to these communities, providing relief to our fellow Floridians and the many others who have been impacted.”

CSX is also matching employee contributions made to the American Red Cross for disaster relief efforts dollar-for-dollar.

About CSX

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural, and consumer products. For over 190 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation's economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation's population resides. It also links more than 230 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike.

Contact:

Bryan Tucker, Corporate Communications

855-955-6397

CSX_HTM_inside_Black_Blue_RGB_300dpi (2) (2).jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

15:00 CSX
CSX donates $100,000 to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund to support Hurricane Michael recovery efforts
05 Oct CSX
CSX Corporation Announces Board Changes
03 Oct CSX
CSX Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend
02 Oct CSX
CSX announces new growth initiatives for Northwest Ohio Intermodal Terminal
24 Sep CSX
CSX Promotes Safety Near Railroad Tracks During ‘Rail Safety Week’ in U.S. and Canada
19 Sep CSX
CSX donates $100,000 to the American Red Cross to support Hurricane Florence recovery efforts
18 Sep CSX
CSX Corporation Announces Date for Third-Quarter Earnings Release and Earnings Call
13 Sep CSX
CSX Corporation Announces Sales and Marketing Leadership Changes
29 Aug CSX
CSX Corporation Chief Financial Officer to Address Cowen and Company Global Transportation Conference
22 Aug CSX
CSX Names Shon Yates Vice President of Coal

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
OpGen Provides Business and Preliminary Financial Update
2
ICOBox Announces a Shift in Its Business Development Trajectory
3
Ubiquitech Reports 2018 Third Quarter Revenues of $894,419 and Net Income of $15,517
4
Novartis 5-year data in psoriatic arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis reinforces Cosentyx® leadership in spondyloarthritis
5
Gubagoo Announces Virtual Retailing Solution for Automotive Dealers to Sell Cars through Facebook Marketplace

Related stock quotes

CSX Corporation 71.62 1.1% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

15:09
ControlScan Extends Managed Security Services Capabilities With Dunbar Cybersecurity Acquisition
15:07
Oregon Prescription Drug Monitoring Program to be Integrated Into Electronic Health Record and Pharmacy Management Systems Statewide with Appriss Health’s PMP Gateway Solution
15:01
Treasury Stock
15:00
CSX donates $100,000 to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund to support Hurricane Michael recovery efforts
15:00
GrowLife, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Renowned Commercial Cannabis Cultivation Equipment Supplier EZ-CLONE Enterprises, Inc.
14:58
Holding(s) in Company
14:55
India Advantage Fund Ltd : Net Asset Value
14:54
Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) Announces the Company’s Third Quarter Conference Call October 23, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time
14:52
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
16 October 2018 15:27:04
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-10-16 16:27:04 - 2018-10-16 15:27:04 - 1000 - Website: OKAY