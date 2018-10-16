CSX donates $100,000 to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund to support Hurricane Michael recovery efforts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX is donating $100,000 to the American Red Cross to support Hurricane Michael recovery efforts.

James M. Foote, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “All of us at CSX recognize the severity of the devastation caused by Hurricane Michael to our neighbors in the Florida panhandle and across the southeast. CSX is proud to support the American Red Cross as they deploy to these communities, providing relief to our fellow Floridians and the many others who have been impacted.”

CSX is also matching employee contributions made to the American Red Cross for disaster relief efforts dollar-for-dollar.

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural, and consumer products. For over 190 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation's economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation's population resides. It also links more than 230 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike.

