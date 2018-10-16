16/10/2018 13:05:00

DZS Introduces Whole Home WiFi Solution for Service Providers

MESH Enabled Managed WiFi with Cloud-based Analytics for the Connected Home

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI), a global leader in fiber access transformation for enterprise and service provider networks, announced the introduction of DZS-CONNECTION, a suite of software products for service providers to manage and optimize connected home environments. Along with a family of new MESH node offerings and software enhancements to residential gateway products, these additions to the DZS portfolio further enable service providers to lower operating costs and increase revenue while improving the internet connection experience for their subscribers.

The DZS-CONNECTION suite is comprised of 3 elements, led by CONNECT-ACS, an ultra-modern and open auto configuration server based on the Broadband Forum technical specification TR-069 standard. The suite also includes an analytics engine CONNECT-DA and CONNECT-API, an open RESTful interface. The DZS-CONNECTION suite is completely configurable and hardware neutral, simplifying and shortening the effort required to extend existing service providers networks with Whole Home WiFi services while providing freedom of choice without vendor lock-in.

“Users expect a great experience on every device in the connected home, which has become especially challenging for our service provider customers who are not yet using cloud-based analytics for visibility. DZS-CONNECTION provides our service provider customers with a detailed view of the connected home environment to accurately pinpoint device issues and clarify overall service quality.” said Keith Nauman, Sr. Vice President of Quality & Service, DZS. “Not only does our new Whole Home WiFi solution create a new subscriber revenue opportunity with each support case, it reduces the cost of support by avoiding unnecessary truck rolls and equipment replacement.”

First in a family new CPEs for WiFi, the DZS MESH-2100 node is a standard 802.11ac wave2 Dual Band MESH node that supports an aggregated data rate of up to 2100Mbps. Designed to take greater advantage of cloud-based analytics, the TR-069 compliant data model advancements from MESH node development are also being applied across DZS’s industry leading family of residential ONT/RGs for the smart connected home. New whole home WiFi combined with richer and more robust information end to end make DZS an even higher value supplier to service providers.

“Open broadband interoperability is what is fueling the accelerated growth of the Internet of Things, and this philosophy is at the heart of our new WiFi offerings for the connected home.” said Michael Shaw, Vice President of Product Management, DZS. “We can best support our customers by offering choices, which include support for standard-compliant CPEs from other suppliers managed by DZS-CONNECTION providing LAN side visibility, data analytics, and managed WiFi delivery tools for the connected home.”

More information is also available at https://www.dasanzhone.com/products/wifi.

About DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc.

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI) is a global leader in network access solutions for service provider and enterprise networks. The company provides a wide array of reliable, cost-effective networking technologies—including broadband access, mobile backhaul, Ethernet switching, Passive Optical LAN, and software-defined networks—to a diverse customer base that includes more than 1,000 of the world’s most innovative network operators. DASAN Zhone Solutions is headquartered in Oakland, California, with operations in more than 20 countries worldwide.

DASAN Zhone Solutions, the DASAN Zhone Solutions logo, and all DASAN Zhone product names are trademarks of DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective holders. Specifications, products, and/or products names are all subject to change without notice.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under federal securities laws.  Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements include statements that refer to the Company’s products. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include commercial acceptance of the Company’s products; competition in the communications equipment market; the Company’s ability to execute on its strategy and operating plans; and economic conditions. See also the risk factors in the Company’s Form 10-K and other SEC filings available at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

