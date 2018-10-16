Educational Development Corporation Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Dividend and Payment Date

TULSA, Okla., Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Educational Development Corporation (“EDC”) (NASDAQ: EDUC) ( https://www.edcpub.com ) today reports the continued payment of quarterly dividends during fiscal 2019.

Per Mr. White, “Our Board has approved the continued payment of dividends this quarter and authorized a $0.05 per share cash dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 13, 2018 to shareholders of record November 27, 2018. We are pleased to continue our recent practice of paying quarterly dividends.”

About Educational Development Corporation (EDC)

EDC is a publishing company specializing in books for children. EDC is the exclusive United States trade co-publisher of the line of educational children’s books produced in the United Kingdom by Usborne Publishing Limited (“Usborne”) and we also exclusively publish books through our ownership of Kane Miller Book Publisher (“Kane Miller”); both international award-winning publishers of children’s books. EDC’s current catalog contains over 2,000 titles, with new additions semi-annually. Both Usborne and Kane Miller products are sold via 5,000 retail outlets and by independent consultants, who hold book showings in individual homes, through social media, book fairs with school and public libraries, direct and internet sales.

Contact:

Educational Development Corporation

Randall White, (918) 622-4522

