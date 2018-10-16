16/10/2018 17:58:21

Elev8 Brands, Inc. Products In Two New Brick and Mortar Locations

Company’s hemp products are on shelves pre-store openings

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  via OTC PR WIRE -- Elev8 Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: VATE), a holding company focused on the commercial development of hemp and CBD-based products including hemp coffee, hemp tea, hemp Cold Brew, CBD salve, CBD Lotions and CBD Tinctures that target the health and wellness markets, is pleased to announce two new Lucky’s Market locations are now carrying multiple Elev8 Hemp Coffee products.

Lucky’s Market Winter Park located at 7580 University Blvd, Winter Park, FL 32792 and the Lucky’s Market Hunter’s Creek located at 169 W Town Center Blvd, Orlando, FL 32837 are the first locations to take on multiple Elev8 Hemp Coffee products pre-opening. Lucky’s Market was recently featured in the news as these two new locations opened the same day in central Florida.

Elev8 Brands, Inc’s CEO, Ryan Medico, stated, “We are very excited for Lucky’s Market and their aggressive expansion in Florida. Seeing Elev8 Hemp product on shelves prior to locations opening is a great feeling. We look forward to our continued growth with Lucky’s Market.”

Lucky’s Market is rapidly expanding in the state of Florida, including south downtown Orlando, Colonial Landing, Lake Mary and Vineland.

Medico concluded, “Our new sales manager has already put us in two new locations, increased our sales in current locations and has scheduled tradeshows over the next 6 months which will put us in meetings with buying decision makers for major grocers. We are so excited for these next few months as the Company ends 2018 and begins 2019 with strong revenues.”

https://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/lucky-s-market-opens-two-new-central-florida-locations

About Elev8 Brands, Inc.:

Elev8 Brands, Inc. specializes in the development and marketing of products for the fitness and wellness markets. The company is founded based on creating high-quality, sustainable, products for health- conscious consumers.

About Elev8 Hemp LLC:

Elev8 Hemp LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Elev8 Brands, Inc. which focuses on the development and marketing of hemp-based food, beverage, and health care products including hemp coffee and hemp tea.

About 02 Breathe LLC:

02 Breathe is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Elev8 Brands, Inc. which focuses on their oxygen bar while bringing in an array of CBD products. O2 Breathe carries CBD tinctures, CBD vape, CBD lotions and massage products. 02 Breathe is currently looking to offer CBD at their oxygen bar.

About Zoe CBD LLC:

Zoe CBD is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Elev8 Brands, Inc. which focuses on the development and marketing of CBD-based products such as CBD Tinctures, CBD E-Juice, CBD Lotion and CBD Salve. Please visit, https://www.zoecbd.com for more information

www.facebook.com/elev8hempwww.instagram.com/elev8hempwww.twitter.com/elev8hempwww.02breathe.com

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

Contact:

www.elev8hemp.com

(407) 377-6693

ir@elev8hemp.com

VATE.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
15 Oct
DANSKE
Stop dog for helvede dine sindsyge indlæg. Det er brugere som dig der fuldkommen smadrer det her for..
30
11 Oct
OMXC25
... og det betyder som regel, at det er sidste ben i nedturen, før en pause, eller en positiv modrea..
24
12 Oct
DANSKE
Ole Andersen havde ansat 5 kanibaler til at ryde op efter hvidvasskandalen. I har nu fast arbejde, t..
21
13 Oct
PNDORA
Carnegie's seneste analyse gav lidt medvind til pandora, men det var slet ikke meningen, idet alle j..
20
14 Oct
DANSKE
En korruptionsbekæmper skudt i Moskva, er nu også blevet Danske Banks skyld, hvor ussel kan denne p..
18
10 Oct
DANSKE
TYVERI FOR 100 MILLIONER - DANSKE BANKS ANSVAR?Igår kom en historie om en kvinde, der systematisk ig..
18
12 Oct
DANSKE
Der er noget ejendommeligt ved danmarkshistoriens formentlig største pengeinstitutskandale: Formentl..
15
15 Oct
VELO
Hej Veloxis er i dag nævnt som en af de 3 aktier man bør fokusere på. https://play.borsen.dk/klip/5b..
14
13 Oct
CHEMM
@Tommy, Du stiller et meget relevant spørgsmål, men først vil jeg korrigere lidt på dit P/E. Som inv..
14
12 Oct
VELO
Blot til orientering. Kursudvikling i Veloxis vs. øvrige danske biotek/medico seneste måned: Velo..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
OpGen Provides Business and Preliminary Financial Update
2
Earth Science Tech, Inc. (ETST) Partners with Groupe Opmedic for Lab Results of Hygee Medical Device
3
ICOBox Announces a Shift in Its Business Development Trajectory
4
Ubiquitech Reports 2018 Third Quarter Revenues of $894,419 and Net Income of $15,517
5
Novartis 5-year data in psoriatic arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis reinforces Cosentyx® leadership in spondyloarthritis

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

18:56
Wentworth Resources Limited : Notification of Trade / Disclosure of Large Shareholding / Director Dealings
18:49
GenOn Announces NRG REMA LLC’s Petition Filing for Its Prepackaged Reorganization Plan
18:45
G&L Announces Annual Gaming & Hospitality Industry Award Recipients
18:30
End of Day
18:25
Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Call
18:23
Total Voting Rights
18:19
Transaction in Own Shares
18:17
Transaction in Own Shares
18:07
Innovative Life Insurance Startup for Adventurers Chooses Socotra for Increased Flexibility and Agility

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
16 October 2018 19:18:03
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-10-16 20:18:03 - 2018-10-16 19:18:03 - 1000 - Website: OKAY