Elev8 Brands, Inc. Products In Two New Brick and Mortar Locations

Company’s hemp products are on shelves pre-store openings

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Elev8 Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: VATE), a holding company focused on the commercial development of hemp and CBD-based products including hemp coffee, hemp tea, hemp Cold Brew, CBD salve, CBD Lotions and CBD Tinctures that target the health and wellness markets, is pleased to announce two new Lucky’s Market locations are now carrying multiple Elev8 Hemp Coffee products.

Lucky’s Market Winter Park located at 7580 University Blvd, Winter Park, FL 32792 and the Lucky’s Market Hunter’s Creek located at 169 W Town Center Blvd, Orlando, FL 32837 are the first locations to take on multiple Elev8 Hemp Coffee products pre-opening. Lucky’s Market was recently featured in the news as these two new locations opened the same day in central Florida.

Elev8 Brands, Inc’s CEO, Ryan Medico, stated, “We are very excited for Lucky’s Market and their aggressive expansion in Florida. Seeing Elev8 Hemp product on shelves prior to locations opening is a great feeling. We look forward to our continued growth with Lucky’s Market.”

Lucky’s Market is rapidly expanding in the state of Florida, including south downtown Orlando, Colonial Landing, Lake Mary and Vineland.

Medico concluded, “Our new sales manager has already put us in two new locations, increased our sales in current locations and has scheduled tradeshows over the next 6 months which will put us in meetings with buying decision makers for major grocers. We are so excited for these next few months as the Company ends 2018 and begins 2019 with strong revenues.”

About Elev8 Brands, Inc.:

Elev8 Brands, Inc. specializes in the development and marketing of products for the fitness and wellness markets. The company is founded based on creating high-quality, sustainable, products for health- conscious consumers.

About Elev8 Hemp LLC:

Elev8 Hemp LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Elev8 Brands, Inc. which focuses on the development and marketing of hemp-based food, beverage, and health care products including hemp coffee and hemp tea.

About 02 Breathe LLC:

02 Breathe is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Elev8 Brands, Inc. which focuses on their oxygen bar while bringing in an array of CBD products. O2 Breathe carries CBD tinctures, CBD vape, CBD lotions and massage products. 02 Breathe is currently looking to offer CBD at their oxygen bar.

About Zoe CBD LLC:

Zoe CBD is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Elev8 Brands, Inc. which focuses on the development and marketing of CBD-based products such as CBD Tinctures, CBD E-Juice, CBD Lotion and CBD Salve. Please visit, https://www.zoecbd.com for more information

