16/10/2018 19:49:03

Fashion Week Online backs up designer Silvia Ulson after accusations of plagiarism at fashion show

Miami Swim Week official website sheds light on the attacks against the designer after fashion show in Miami last July.

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After three months of plagiarism accusations against designer Silvia Ulson at the 2018 Miami Swim Week, Fashion Week Online has released a statement clarifying how the SU label has been affected by a criminal rumor that is currently being investigated by Brazilian authorities.

The statement reinforces Ulson's serious work and how she has brought Brazil into the spotlight for years now at international events, as well as highlights the impeccable show the designer put together in honor of the Brazilian indigenous people, a process that made her experience their culture very closely before developing the collection.

Besides talking about how the criminals worked and affected Ulson, the statement also questions why the Bfyne label never reached out to Ulson for further explanations, an odd behavior that reinforces how the spiteful publications were focused on harming both the designer and her brand.

“I always believed that the truth would eventually come out, and that thought made me feel better during the terrible moments I experienced in this unfortunate, cruel episode full of lies. Justice, however, has finally been served,” said the designer.

Fashion Week Online has also shared some of the details on the threats and attacks on social network that Ulson has suffered.

The statement can be found here: https://fashionweekonline.com/silvia-ulson-works-to-defend-against-attacks

Mostra de Ideias PR Agency

Rodrigo Bernardino da Silva

55 (11) 3641.7860

55 (11) 98260.9162

contato@mostradeideias.com.br

 

logo su 1.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
15 Oct
DANSKE
Stop dog for helvede dine sindsyge indlæg. Det er brugere som dig der fuldkommen smadrer det her for..
30
11 Oct
OMXC25
... og det betyder som regel, at det er sidste ben i nedturen, før en pause, eller en positiv modrea..
24
12 Oct
DANSKE
Ole Andersen havde ansat 5 kanibaler til at ryde op efter hvidvasskandalen. I har nu fast arbejde, t..
21
13 Oct
PNDORA
Carnegie's seneste analyse gav lidt medvind til pandora, men det var slet ikke meningen, idet alle j..
20
14 Oct
DANSKE
En korruptionsbekæmper skudt i Moskva, er nu også blevet Danske Banks skyld, hvor ussel kan denne p..
18
10 Oct
DANSKE
TYVERI FOR 100 MILLIONER - DANSKE BANKS ANSVAR?Igår kom en historie om en kvinde, der systematisk ig..
18
12 Oct
DANSKE
Der er noget ejendommeligt ved danmarkshistoriens formentlig største pengeinstitutskandale: Formentl..
15
15 Oct
VELO
Hej Veloxis er i dag nævnt som en af de 3 aktier man bør fokusere på. https://play.borsen.dk/klip/5b..
14
13 Oct
CHEMM
@Tommy, Du stiller et meget relevant spørgsmål, men først vil jeg korrigere lidt på dit P/E. Som inv..
14
12 Oct
VELO
Blot til orientering. Kursudvikling i Veloxis vs. øvrige danske biotek/medico seneste måned: Velo..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
OpGen Provides Business and Preliminary Financial Update
2
Earth Science Tech, Inc. (ETST) Partners with Groupe Opmedic for Lab Results of Hygee Medical Device
3
ICOBox Announces a Shift in Its Business Development Trajectory
4
Novartis 5-year data in psoriatic arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis reinforces Cosentyx® leadership in spondyloarthritis
5
Ubiquitech Reports 2018 Third Quarter Revenues of $894,419 and Net Income of $15,517

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

20:18
Geomni Forms Strategic Alliance with Skyline Software Systems to Develop Premium 2D and 3D U.S. Geospatial Mapping Solution
20:16
SoftServe’s Research Team Takes Prize at Samsung AI Challenge
20:15
Kaskela Law LLC Files Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against FAT Brands Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before Important Deadline - FAT
20:15
Kaskela Law LLC Files Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Lannett Company, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm Before Important Deadline - LCI
20:15
Kaskela Law LLC Files Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Trevena, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm Before Important Deadline – TRVN
20:09
Unissant is awarded Data Warehouse Support Services contract from OPM
20:07
tZERO Issues Preferred tZERO Security Tokens
20:00
Deltek Announces Completion of GovWin+Onvia Integration Into One Platform, Delivering the Most Complete Source of Public Sector Market Intelligence
20:00
Bionano Genomics’ Structural Variation Results Presented at ASHG 2018 Provide Insights in Cancer and Genetic Disease

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
16 October 2018 20:40:04
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-10-16 21:40:04 - 2018-10-16 20:40:04 - 1000 - Website: OKAY