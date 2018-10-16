Fashion Week Online backs up designer Silvia Ulson after accusations of plagiarism at fashion show

Miami Swim Week official website sheds light on the attacks against the designer after fashion show in Miami last July.

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After three months of plagiarism accusations against designer Silvia Ulson at the 2018 Miami Swim Week, Fashion Week Online has released a statement clarifying how the SU label has been affected by a criminal rumor that is currently being investigated by Brazilian authorities.

The statement reinforces Ulson's serious work and how she has brought Brazil into the spotlight for years now at international events, as well as highlights the impeccable show the designer put together in honor of the Brazilian indigenous people, a process that made her experience their culture very closely before developing the collection.

Besides talking about how the criminals worked and affected Ulson, the statement also questions why the Bfyne label never reached out to Ulson for further explanations, an odd behavior that reinforces how the spiteful publications were focused on harming both the designer and her brand.

“I always believed that the truth would eventually come out, and that thought made me feel better during the terrible moments I experienced in this unfortunate, cruel episode full of lies. Justice, however, has finally been served,” said the designer.

Fashion Week Online has also shared some of the details on the threats and attacks on social network that Ulson has suffered.

The statement can be found here: https://fashionweekonline.com/silvia-ulson-works-to-defend-against-attacks

