First Majestic Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSX:FR; NYSE:AG; Frankfurt:FMV) (“First Majestic” or the “Company”) announced today it has filed a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus with the securities regulators in each province of Canada, except for the Province of Quebec, and a corresponding shelf registration statement on Form F-10 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings, when made final or effective, will allow the Company to make offerings of common shares, subscription receipts, units, warrants or any combination thereof of up to US$300 million during the 25 months following the (final) prospectus and registration statement becoming effective in the United States and Canada (except for the Province of Quebec). The specific terms of any offering of securities, including the use of proceeds from any offering, will be set forth in a shelf prospectus supplement.  First Majestic has filed this base shelf prospectus in order to provide the Company with greater financial flexibility going forward but has not entered into any agreements or arrangements to authorize or offer any securities at this time.

A copy of the preliminary short form base shelf prospectus can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. A copy of the prospectus may also be obtained on request without charge from the Secretary of the Company at its head office at 1800 - 925 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 3L2.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualifications under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About the Company

First Majestic is a mining company focused on silver production in Mexico and is aggressively pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine, the La Encantada Silver Mine, the La Parrilla Silver Mine, the San Martin Silver Mine and the Del Toro Silver Mine. Production from these mines are projected to be between 12.0 to 13.2 million silver ounces or 20.5 to 22.6 million silver equivalent ounces in 2018.

For further information contact info@firstmajestic.com or call Investor Relations at 1-866-529-2807.

FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP.

“Keith Neumeyer”

Keith Neumeyer, President & CEO

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”, within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or forward looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business, operations and financial performance and condition of First Majestic.  Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the filing and effectiveness of the final base shelf prospectus and registration statement, the filing and effectiveness of any potential prospectus supplement; the amount and terms of any securities to be offered; and estimated production rates for silver and other payable metals. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of First Majestic to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, the timing and filing of the final base shelf prospectus; the potential offering of any securities by the Company; uncertainty with respect to the completion of any future offering; the ability to obtain applicable regulatory approval for any contemplated offerings; the ability of the Company to negotiate and complete future funding transactions; variations in market conditions; changes in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Canada or Mexico; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining (including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave-ins and flooding); risks relating to the credit worthiness or financial condition of suppliers, refiners and other parties with whom the Company does business; inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; and the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining, including those currently enacted in Mexico; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability and increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities; diminishing quantities or grades of mineral reserves as properties are mined; the Company’s title to properties; as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled “Description of Business - Risk Factors” in First Majestic’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2017, available on www.sedar.com, and Form 40-F on file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission in Washington, D.C. Although First Majestic has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. First Majestic does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

