17/10/2018 00:00:00

Frank’s International N.V. Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Related content
29 Aug - 
Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ShotSpotter, Fr..
24 Aug - 
Frank’s International N.V. to Participate in Upcoming I..
08 Aug - 
Frank’s International N.V. Announces Second Quarter 201..

HOUSTON, Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frank’s International N.V. (the “Company”) (NYSE: FI) announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2018 results on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time). The Company will issue its third quarter 2018 earnings release prior to the conference call.

Participants may join the conference call by dialing (888) 771-4371 or (847) 585-4405. The conference call ID number is 47737783. To listen via live webcast, please visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.franksinternational.com

An audio replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call. The audio replay will remain available for seven days by dialing (888) 843-7419 or (630) 652-3042. The conference call audio replay access code is 47737783#. The audio replay will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for a period of approximately 90 days.

                                

Frank’s International N.V. is a global oil services company that provides a broad and comprehensive range of highly engineered tubular running services, tubular fabrication, and specialty well construction and well intervention solutions with a focus on complex and technically demanding wells. Founded in 1938, Frank’s has approximately 2,900 employees and provides services to leading exploration and production companies in both onshore and offshore environments in approximately 50 countries on six continents. The Company’s common stock is traded on the NYSE under the symbol “FI.”  Additional information is available on the Company’s website, www.franksinternational.com.

Frank’s International uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. Such information is routinely posted and accessible in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.franksinternational.com.

Contact:

Frank’s International N.V.

10260 Westheimer Rd, Suite 700

Houston, Texas 77042

(281) 966-7300

FI Logo3.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

00:00 FI
Frank’s International N.V. Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call
29 Aug ODP
Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ShotSpotter, Frank's International N.V., Taseko Mines, Office Depot, Rudolph Technologies, and Corcept Therapeutics — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results
24 Aug FI
Frank’s International N.V. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
08 Aug FI
Frank’s International N.V. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results
24 Jul FI
Frank’s International N.V. Schedules Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call
02 Jul TGS
Recent Analysis Shows WideOpenWest, Syneos Health, Aspen Insurance, Despegar, Frank's International N.V., and Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth
13 Jun FI
Frank’s International Announces Key Senior Management Promotions, Hires and Related Personnel Changes
08 May FI
Frank’s International N.V. Announces First Quarter 2018 Results
24 Apr FI
Frank’s International N.V. Schedules First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call
22 Mar FI
Frank’s International N.V. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Earth Science Tech, Inc. (ETST) Partners with Groupe Opmedic for Lab Results of Hygee Medical Device
2
Novartis 5-year data in psoriatic arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis reinforces Cosentyx® leadership in spondyloarthritis
3
Majestic Holdings Enters Into Discussions For Joint Partnership Agreement To Grow Hemp And Process CBD
4
Novan Extends Technical Production Capacity and Reaches Agreement with Orion Corporation
5
MobiledgeX Joins the Telecom Infra Project’s EDGE APPLICATION DEVELOPER Project GROUP

Related stock quotes

Frank's International N... 8.150 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

01:00
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Trevena, Inc. (TRVN)
00:52
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against LogMeIn, Pinduoduo, Nevro, and CV Sciences and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
00:46
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Ampio, Lannett, and Papa John’s and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
00:45
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (RQHTF) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages RQHTF Investors to Contact the Firm
00:38
Encouraging Initial Drilling Results From New Central and Sunnyside Properties
00:27
EM Key Solutions is now SDVOSB (CVE) verified
00:13
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against LogMeIn, Inc.
00:09
Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Palmera, Offering 23 Townhomes in Baldwin Park, Calif.
00:00
Frank’s International N.V. Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
17 October 2018 01:31:37
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-10-17 02:31:37 - 2018-10-17 01:31:37 - 1000 - Website: OKAY