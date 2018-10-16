17/10/2018 00:13:43

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against LogMeIn, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National class action law firm, Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the October 19, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased LogMeIn, Inc. (“LogMeIn” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LOGM) securities between March 1, 2017, and July 26, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). LogMeIn investors have until October 19, 2018, to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On July 27, 2018, during a conference call with investors, CEO Bill Wagner detailed “executional missteps” related to the company's $1.8 billion merger with GoToMeeting. Specifically, Wagner claimed that customers were not renewing their subscriptions to the suite of corporate videoconferencing tools that LogMeIn acquired from Citrix in February 2017. On this news, LogMeIn’s share price fell 25%, or $26.60, to close at $77.85 on July 27, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) LogMeIn’s business practices had negatively impacted renewal rates for certain of its services; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased shares LogMeIn during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than  October 19, 2018 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Glancy Prongay and Murray LLP, Los Angeles

Lesley Portnoy, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224

www.glancylaw.com 

shareholders@glancylaw.com

GPM Logo.jpg

