Greystone announces development of $21M skilled nursing facility in Clermont

The Lakes of Clermont Health and Rehabilitation to open in fall 2020

CLERMONT, Fla., Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone Healthcare Management, an industry-leading healthcare management company, announces development of its newest skilled nursing facility. The 60,250 square-foot center will sit on a 10-acre site and include 80 total beds, comprised of 40 private suites and 20 semi-private rooms.

As with all Greystone facilities, the newest center will feature a host of amenities and specialty services to make patients and residents feel as if they are in a healthcare resort. The center will have an enclosed exterior courtyard that is accessed through shaded porch areas for resident comfort. Activity areas and living rooms have been planned within each resident wing, allowing for varied social and recreational activities as well as interaction with staff. Multiple dining venues will feature a varied menu selection and the opportunity to enjoy different settings. A cinema with state-of-the-art video and audio equipment will be available for use by patients, residents, and their families.

Specialized orthopedic, cardiac and stroke rehabilitation programs and nursing services will be provided. For the patient focused on rehabilitation, the therapy suite will have a private entrance separate from the main entrance and the resident care areas. This area will also be used for evaluating each patient or resident’s safe transition to home. There will also be an occupational therapy track nestled in the facility’s interior courtyard. Both the dining and therapy areas will have sweeping vistas of the area’s lakes.

“The cornerstone of our centers is our ability to facilitate rapid recovery and restore quality of life to patients and residents in a more home-like setting than the traditional, institutional skilled nursing facility,” said Gregg Clavijo-Hopper, senior vice president of post-acute care services for Greystone Health. “At the Lakes of Clermont Health and Rehabilitation Center, we are replicating a model that has been so successful in other locations, where we create an atmosphere conducive to wellness and healing. We know this center will be a welcomed addition to the Clermont community.”

Located at 1775 Hooks Street in the southern half of Lake County, Lakes of Clermont will be in close proximity to the area’s major east-west (SR 50) and north-south (US 27) access roads, providing easy access to residents, visitors and staff.

Greystone Healthcare Management manages 28 skilled nursing and assisted living facilities throughout Florida. The company will open a newly constructed 150-bed center in Kendall this fall and also has plans to develop new locations in Apopka and Lakeland.

The Center is smoke-free, so patients, residents and visitors will always have the opportunity to breathe fresh air.

About Greystone Healthcare Management Corp.

Greystone Healthcare Management Corp., headquartered in Tampa, Fla., manages a healthcare network comprised of skilled nursing and assisted living communities, outpatient rehabilitation and home health services and private duty services. With locations across Florida, Greystone is committed to providing only the highest quality customer service and patient care.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Clarin

BoardroomPR

jclarin@boardroompr.com

954.370.8999