16/10/2018 16:48:24

Greystone announces development of $21M skilled nursing facility in Clermont

The Lakes of Clermont Health and Rehabilitation to open in fall 2020

CLERMONT, Fla., Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone Healthcare Management, an industry-leading healthcare management company, announces development of its newest skilled nursing facility. The 60,250 square-foot center will sit on a 10-acre site and include 80 total beds, comprised of 40 private suites and 20 semi-private rooms.

As with all Greystone facilities, the newest center will feature a host of amenities and specialty services to make patients and residents feel as if they are in a healthcare resort. The center will have an enclosed exterior courtyard that is accessed through shaded porch areas for resident comfort. Activity areas and living rooms have been planned within each resident wing, allowing for varied social and recreational activities as well as interaction with staff. Multiple dining venues will feature a varied menu selection and the opportunity to enjoy different settings. A cinema with state-of-the-art video and audio equipment will be available for use by patients, residents, and their families.

Specialized orthopedic, cardiac and stroke rehabilitation programs and nursing services will be provided. For the patient focused on rehabilitation, the therapy suite will have a private entrance separate from the main entrance and the resident care areas. This area will also be used for evaluating each patient or resident’s safe transition to home. There will also be an occupational therapy track nestled in the facility’s interior courtyard. Both the dining and therapy areas will have sweeping vistas of the area’s lakes.

“The cornerstone of our centers is our ability to facilitate rapid recovery and restore quality of life to patients and residents in a more home-like setting than the traditional, institutional skilled nursing facility,” said Gregg Clavijo-Hopper, senior vice president of post-acute care services for Greystone Health. “At the Lakes of Clermont Health and Rehabilitation Center, we are replicating a model that has been so successful in other locations, where we create an atmosphere conducive to wellness and healing. We know this center will be a welcomed addition to the Clermont community.” 

Located at 1775 Hooks Street in the southern half of Lake County, Lakes of Clermont will be in close proximity to the area’s major east-west (SR 50) and north-south (US 27) access roads, providing easy access to residents, visitors and staff.

Greystone Healthcare Management manages 28 skilled nursing and assisted living facilities throughout Florida. The company will open a newly constructed 150-bed center in Kendall this fall and also has plans to develop new locations in Apopka and Lakeland. 

The Center is smoke-free, so patients, residents and visitors will always have the opportunity to breathe fresh air.

About Greystone Healthcare Management Corp.

Greystone Healthcare Management Corp., headquartered in Tampa, Fla., manages a healthcare network comprised of skilled nursing and assisted living communities, outpatient rehabilitation and home health services and private duty services. With locations across Florida, Greystone is committed to providing only the highest quality customer service and patient care.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Clarin

BoardroomPR

jclarin@boardroompr.com

954.370.8999 

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
15 Oct
DANSKE
Stop dog for helvede dine sindsyge indlæg. Det er brugere som dig der fuldkommen smadrer det her for..
29
11 Oct
OMXC25
... og det betyder som regel, at det er sidste ben i nedturen, før en pause, eller en positiv modrea..
24
12 Oct
DANSKE
Ole Andersen havde ansat 5 kanibaler til at ryde op efter hvidvasskandalen. I har nu fast arbejde, t..
21
13 Oct
PNDORA
Carnegie's seneste analyse gav lidt medvind til pandora, men det var slet ikke meningen, idet alle j..
20
14 Oct
DANSKE
En korruptionsbekæmper skudt i Moskva, er nu også blevet Danske Banks skyld, hvor ussel kan denne p..
18
10 Oct
DANSKE
TYVERI FOR 100 MILLIONER - DANSKE BANKS ANSVAR?Igår kom en historie om en kvinde, der systematisk ig..
18
12 Oct
DANSKE
Der er noget ejendommeligt ved danmarkshistoriens formentlig største pengeinstitutskandale: Formentl..
15
15 Oct
VELO
Hej Veloxis er i dag nævnt som en af de 3 aktier man bør fokusere på. https://play.borsen.dk/klip/5b..
14
13 Oct
CHEMM
@Tommy, Du stiller et meget relevant spørgsmål, men først vil jeg korrigere lidt på dit P/E. Som inv..
14
12 Oct
VELO
Blot til orientering. Kursudvikling i Veloxis vs. øvrige danske biotek/medico seneste måned: Velo..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
OpGen Provides Business and Preliminary Financial Update
2
ICOBox Announces a Shift in Its Business Development Trajectory
3
Earth Science Tech, Inc. (ETST) Partners with Groupe Opmedic for Lab Results of Hygee Medical Device
4
Ubiquitech Reports 2018 Third Quarter Revenues of $894,419 and Net Income of $15,517
5
Novartis 5-year data in psoriatic arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis reinforces Cosentyx® leadership in spondyloarthritis

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

17:01
Multi-Color Corporation Announces Successful Repricing of $496 million Term B Loan with Existing Investors
17:00
Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares
17:00
PHARMAGEST INTERACTIVE : Noviatek is the gold award winner during the 2018 Hong Kong Electronics Fair
17:00
Amedisys Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Date
17:00
Ayehu Announces Free 30-day Trial Availability of its Newly Enhanced Next Generation Intelligent IT Automation and Orchestration Platform
16:53
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of HAS, ADNT and SFIX
16:52
IRYStec Selected as CIX Top 20 Innovator for 2018!
16:52
Derivatives - New Strikes Stock Products 205/18
16:51
LVMH: SHARE TRANSACTIONS DISCLOSURE

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
16 October 2018 17:19:48
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-10-16 18:19:48 - 2018-10-16 17:19:48 - 1000 - Website: OKAY