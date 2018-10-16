16/10/2018 10:47:00

Guavus Highlighted by Heavy Reading in New “Artificial Intelligence in Telecom Operations: Opportunities & Obstacles” Report

Guavus is unique in offering AI-based analytics solutions across CSP Customer Care, Marketing, Networking and Security operations

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In Heavy Reading’s new “Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Telecom Operations: Opportunities & Obstacles” report, Guavus is profiled as a leading AI-based analytics solution provider for communications services providers (CSPs) and highlighted as the only vendor of 16 profiled to have AI-based solutions across Customer Care, Marketing, Networking, and Security operations.  These are 4 major areas of business operations where CSPs are using or are planning to use AI, according to research by Heavy Reading.

“The complexity of communications networks seems to increase inexorably with the deployment of new services, such as SD-WAN and 5G, and new technology paradigms, such as NFV. To meet ever-rising customer expectations, CSPs need to increase the intelligence of their network operations, planning and optimization. AI and machine learning will be key to automating network operations and enhancing the customer experience,” says James Crawshaw, Heavy Reading Senior Analyst and author of the report.

The Heavy Reading report provides an overview of AI and machine learning (ML), outlines the key telecom use cases, quantifies the level of adoption in CSPs today, and discusses the challenges of applying AI/ML to the networking domain. It also provides real-world examples from 10 CSPs using AI/ML and profiles key vendors that are specialists in telecom AI/ML. Of the 16 vendors profiled, the report shows that only Guavus is applying AI to Customer Care, Marketing/CRM, Networking/IT Ops, and Fraud/Security. 

The report outlines products from Guavus that address these key areas of CSP operations:

  • Live Ops: adaptive analytics to correlate separate data sources (call logs, trouble tickets, service calls, network and equipment change records, etc.) to identify and understand customer impacting events in real time and then recommend steps to repair.

  • Proactive Ops: proactively anticipate events that may cause network problems, identify which ones will have the biggest customer impact and take automated actions as needed.

  • Security Intelligence: automatically detects anomalous behavior to show security analysts where threats may be imminent, without overwhelming them with false positives.

  • Smart Care: integrates with existing customer care systems and recommends resolutions through advanced predictive algorithms and AI.

  • Marketing Insight: dynamic customer segments can be created based on particular campaigns and targeted offers presented in real time to increase acceptance rates.

  • Smart Industry & IoT: an out-of-the-box solution that can run at the edge or in a central location to automatically pinpoint customer behaviors and preferences, classify asset usage, identify performance issues and root causes, and take closed-loop actions.

  • Alarm IQ: harnesses the power of AI to eliminate alarm noise without requiring changes to NOC operator workflows.

“The report does an excellent job of helping CSPs navigate AI use in telecom operations, with very specific examples and recommendations.  We’re honored to be profiled in it,” said Stephen Spellicy, Guavus Vice President of Products and Marketing.  

“As James Crawshaw says in the report, Guavus supplies 6 of the 7 top telecom providers and 3 of the 4 top MSOs globally.  We have a long track record of working with service providers to apply AI and advanced analytics to key areas of their business.  We’re seeing CSPs use our solutions to improve customer experience and enable their own digital transformation as well as to dramatically reduce costs, achieve the scale and address the security required for IoT.”

About Guavus

Guavus is at the forefront of AI-based big data analytics and machine learning innovation, driving digital transformation at 6 of the 7 world's largest telecommunications providers. Using the Guavus Reflex® solution, customers are able to analyze big data in real-time and take decisive actions to lower costs, increase efficiencies and dramatically improve the end-to-end customer experience – all with the scale and security required by next-gen 5G and IoT networks.

Guavus enables service providers to leverage both customizable ‘self-service analytics’ and out-of-the-box analytics applications for advanced network planning and operations, mobile traffic analytics, marketing, customer care, security and IoT.  Discover more at www.guavus.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

