16/10/2018 14:58:00

Holding(s) in Company

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

London, October 16

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706

TR-1: S

tandard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS

i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached

ii

:

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust PLC

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer   (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rightsX
Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

iv

NameBlackRock, Inc.
City and country of registered office (if applicable)Wilmington, DE, USA

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

vi

:

15/10/2018

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

16/10/2018

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)% of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached17.14%0.09%17.24%203,241,108
Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

17.23%0.07%17.30%

   

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

viii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rights

ix

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

GB00B3SXM83234,849,97417.14%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

34,849,97417.14%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration

date

x

Exercise/

Conversion Period

xi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

Securities Lending191,3780.09%

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

191,3780.09%

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration

date

x

Exercise/

Conversion Period

xi

Physical or cash

settlement

xii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

   

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an “X”)

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

X

Name

xv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

See Attachment

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional information

xvi

   

Place of completion

12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.

Date of completion

16 October, 2018

   

Contact name:

Kevin Mayger

For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Contact Telephone Number:

020 7743 1098

Date:

16 October 2018

Section 9 Attachment

Name

xv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
BlackRock Group Limited
BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited16.91%0.05%16.97%

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
15 Oct
DANSKE
Stop dog for helvede dine sindsyge indlæg. Det er brugere som dig der fuldkommen smadrer det her for..
28
11 Oct
OMXC25
... og det betyder som regel, at det er sidste ben i nedturen, før en pause, eller en positiv modrea..
24
12 Oct
DANSKE
Ole Andersen havde ansat 5 kanibaler til at ryde op efter hvidvasskandalen. I har nu fast arbejde, t..
21
13 Oct
PNDORA
Carnegie's seneste analyse gav lidt medvind til pandora, men det var slet ikke meningen, idet alle j..
20
14 Oct
DANSKE
En korruptionsbekæmper skudt i Moskva, er nu også blevet Danske Banks skyld, hvor ussel kan denne p..
18
10 Oct
DANSKE
TYVERI FOR 100 MILLIONER - DANSKE BANKS ANSVAR?Igår kom en historie om en kvinde, der systematisk ig..
18
12 Oct
DANSKE
Der er noget ejendommeligt ved danmarkshistoriens formentlig største pengeinstitutskandale: Formentl..
15
15 Oct
VELO
Hej Veloxis er i dag nævnt som en af de 3 aktier man bør fokusere på. https://play.borsen.dk/klip/5b..
14
13 Oct
CHEMM
@Tommy, Du stiller et meget relevant spørgsmål, men først vil jeg korrigere lidt på dit P/E. Som inv..
14
12 Oct
VELO
Blot til orientering. Kursudvikling i Veloxis vs. øvrige danske biotek/medico seneste måned: Velo..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
OpGen Provides Business and Preliminary Financial Update
2
ICOBox Announces a Shift in Its Business Development Trajectory
3
Ubiquitech Reports 2018 Third Quarter Revenues of $894,419 and Net Income of $15,517
4
Novartis 5-year data in psoriatic arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis reinforces Cosentyx® leadership in spondyloarthritis
5
Gubagoo Announces Virtual Retailing Solution for Automotive Dealers to Sell Cars through Facebook Marketplace

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

15:01
Treasury Stock
15:00
CSX donates $100,000 to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund to support Hurricane Michael recovery efforts
15:00
GrowLife, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Renowned Commercial Cannabis Cultivation Equipment Supplier EZ-CLONE Enterprises, Inc.
14:58
Holding(s) in Company
14:55
India Advantage Fund Ltd : Net Asset Value
14:54
Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) Announces the Company’s Third Quarter Conference Call October 23, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time
14:52
Net Asset Value(s)
14:48
Five major employers choose City of Hope’s renowned cancer expertise for their employees and join Quantum Health’s innovative Personal Precision Oncology Management program
14:46
RStor Receives Prestigious 451 Research Firestarter Award

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
16 October 2018 15:22:43
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-10-16 16:22:43 - 2018-10-16 15:22:43 - 1000 - Website: OKAY