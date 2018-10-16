16/10/2018 16:45:24

IGE+XAO: Consolidated turnover for third quarter 2018 (in IFRS norms).

Toulouse, IGE+XAO Group announces:

Consolidated turnover for third quarter 2018 (in IFRS norms).

(Period from 1st July 2018 to 30th September 2018).

Following the change in the close-out date of the accounts decided by the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of 25 June 2018, IGE+XAO announces its consolidated turnover for the third quarter of 2018; the latter amounts to 7,484,294 euros compared to 7,209,186 euros one year earlier, which is an increase of 3.82%. Over the first 9 months of 2018, consolidated turnover reached 23,497,589 euros compared to 23,206,061 euros in 2017, which is an increase of 1.26%. On a like-for-like basis, excluding the impact of the application of IFRS 15 over this period, the growth in the activity would have been 1.79%.

About the IGE+XAO Group

For over 32 years, the IGE+XAO Group has been a software publisher designing, producing, selling and supporting a range of Computer Aided Design (CAD), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and Simulation software dedicated to Electrical Engineering. These software products have been designed to help companies in the design and maintenance of the electrical part of any type of installation. This type of CAD/PLM/Simulation is called "Electrical CAD/PLM/Simulation". Since mid-2014 with the takeover of Prosyst, IGE+XAO also offers a complete software range for electrical installation functional simulation. IGE+XAO employs 380 people around the world in 33 sites and in 22 countries, and has more than 90,800 licenses distributed around the world. IGE+XAO is a reference in its field. For more information: https://www.ige-xao.com

IGE+XAO Group contacts

IGE+XAO Group, 16 boulevard Déodat de Séverac - CS 90 312 - 31 773 COLOMIERS CEDEX

Phone: +33 (0)5 62 74 36 36 - Fax: +33 (0)5 62 74 36 37

Website: www.ige-xao.com

Listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment B - CAC Mid & Small® Index - ISIN FR 0000030827

Analysts/Investors: Alain Di Crescenzo (Chairman of the Group) +33 (0)5 62 74 36 36

Press Contact: Rozenn Nerrand-Destouches: +33 (0) 5 62 74 36 02

