INNATE PHARMA : data presentations on monalizumab at the ESMO annual meeting 2018

INNATE PHARMA ANNOUNCES DATA PRESENTATIONS ON MONALIZUMAB AT The european society for medical oncology ANNUAL MEETING 2018

Management to host KOL call on updated data from the ongoing Phase II trial of monalizumab and cetuximab on Monday, October 22, 4pm CEST (10 am EDT)

Marseille, France, October 16, 2018, 07:00 AM CEST

Innate Pharma SA (the "Company" - Euronext Paris: FR0010331421 - IPH) today announced that updated data from ongoing clinical trials evaluating lead asset, monalizumab, partnered with AstraZeneca/MedImmune, will be presented at the ESMO 2018 Congress in Munich, Germany, October 19-23, 2018. Eric Vivier, Chief Scientific Officer, is invited to the ESMO Congress as speaker in the Early detection of cancer using minimally invasive biomarkers Special Symposium.

A KOL call will be held Monday, October 22, at 4pm CEST (10 am EDT)

Dial in numbers:

France and International: +33 (0)1 72 72 74 03 US only: +1 646 722 4916

PIN code: 69616804#

The presentation will be made available on the Company's website 30 minutes before the conference begins.

A replay will be available on Innate Pharma's website after the conference call.

Posters and presentation details:

Title: Results of a Phase II study evaluating monalizumab in combination with cetuximab in previously treated recurrent or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (R/M SCCHN)

Date and time: October 20, 2018, 15:00

Presentation number: 1049PD

Session: Poster Discussion session - Head and neck

Presenter: Jérôme Fayette, Medical Oncologist at the Centre Léon Bérard Lyon, France

Location: Hall B3 - Room 23, ICM München, Munich, Germany

Title: Translational endpoints in patients with metastatic microsatellite-stable colorectal cancer (MSS-CRC) treated with durvalumab plus monalizumab (anti-NKG2A)

Date & time: October 20, 2018, 12:30

Presentation number: 1194P

Session: Poster display session: Biomarkers, Gynaecological cancers, Haematological malignancies, Immunotherapy of cancer, New diagnostic tools, NSCLC - early stage, locally advanced & metastatic, SCLC, Thoracic malignancies, Translational research

Presenter: Jennifer R. Diamond, Associate Professor, Division of Medical Oncology at the Colorado University, Denver, US

Location: Hall A3, Poster Area Networking Hub, ICM München, Munich, Germany

Title: Changes in the innate immune system as early events in cancer

Date & time: October 22, 2018, 15:05 - 15:25

Session: Special Symposium

Session Name: Early detection of cancer using minimally invasive biomarkers

Presenter: Eric Vivier, Chief Scientific Officer of Innate Pharma, Marseille, France

Location: Hall A1 - Room 17, ICM München, Munich, Germany

The posters will be made available on the Company's website after the session.

About Innate Pharma:

Innate Pharma S.A. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving cancer treatment and clinical outcomes for patients through first-in-class therapeutic antibodies that harness the body's own immune system.

Innate Pharma specializes in immuno-oncology, a new therapeutic field that is changing cancer treatment by mobilizing the power of the body's immune system to recognize and kill cancer cells.

The company's broad pipeline includes several first-in-class clinical stage antibodies as well as preclinical candidates and technologies that have the potential to address a broad range of cancer indications with high unmet medical needs.

Innate Pharma has pioneered the discovery and development of checkpoint inhibitors, with a unique expertise and understanding of Natural Killer cell biology. This innovative approach has resulted in major alliances with leaders in the biopharmaceutical industry including AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novo Nordisk A/S and Sanofi. Innate Pharma is building the foundations to become a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company.

Based in Marseille, France, Innate Pharma has more than 190 employees and is listed on Euronext Paris.

Learn more about Innate Pharma at www.innate-pharma.com

Information about Innate Pharma shares:

ISIN code Ticker code LEI FR0010331421 IPH 9695002Y8420ZB8HJE29

Disclaimer:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Although the company believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause the company's actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors ("Facteurs de Risque") section of the Document de Reference prospectus filed with the AMF, which is available on the AMF website (https://www.amf-france.org) or on Innate Pharma's website.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe to shares in Innate Pharma in any country.

For additional information, please contact:

