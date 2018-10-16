INNATE PHARMA : data presentations on monalizumab at the ESMO annual meeting 2018

INNATE PHARMA ANNOUNCES DATA PRESENTATIONS ON MONALIZUMAB AT The european society for medical oncology ANNUAL MEETING 2018
Marseille, France, October 16, 2018, 07:00 AM CEST
Innate Pharma SA (the "Company" - Euronext Paris: FR0010331421 - IPH) today announced that updated data from ongoing clinical trials evaluating lead asset, monalizumab, partnered with AstraZeneca/MedImmune, will be presented at the ESMO 2018 Congress in Munich, Germany, October 19-23, 2018. Eric Vivier, Chief Scientific Officer, is invited to the ESMO Congress as speaker in the Early detection of cancer using minimally invasive biomarkers Special Symposium.
Posters and presentation details:
- Title: Results of a Phase II study evaluating monalizumab in combination with cetuximab in previously treated recurrent or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (R/M SCCHN)
- Date and time: October 20, 2018, 15:00
- Presentation number: 1049PD
- Session: Poster Discussion session - Head and neck
- Presenter: Jérôme Fayette, Medical Oncologist at the Centre Léon Bérard Lyon, France
- Location: Hall B3 - Room 23, ICM München, Munich, Germany
- Title: Translational endpoints in patients with metastatic microsatellite-stable colorectal cancer (MSS-CRC) treated with durvalumab plus monalizumab (anti-NKG2A)
- Date & time: October 20, 2018, 12:30
Presentation number: 1194P
Session: Poster display session: Biomarkers, Gynaecological cancers, Haematological malignancies, Immunotherapy of cancer, New diagnostic tools, NSCLC - early stage, locally advanced & metastatic, SCLC, Thoracic malignancies, Translational research
Presenter: Jennifer R. Diamond, Associate Professor, Division of Medical Oncology at the Colorado University, Denver, US
Location: Hall A3, Poster Area Networking Hub, ICM München, Munich, Germany
Title: Changes in the innate immune system as early events in cancer
Date & time: October 22, 2018, 15:05 - 15:25
Session: Special Symposium
Session Name: Early detection of cancer using minimally invasive biomarkers
Presenter: Eric Vivier, Chief Scientific Officer of Innate Pharma, Marseille, France
Location: Hall A1 - Room 17, ICM München, Munich, Germany
The posters will be made available on the Company's website after the session.
