16/10/2018 21:45:00

Innospec Announces Investment & Streamlining of European Facilities

Related content
11 Oct - 
Innospec Schedules third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release ..
02 Oct - 
Innospec Announces New Technology to Support IMO-2020
25 Sep - 
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Finisar, H..

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ: IOSP) today announced that it is planning to streamline its facilities in Europe, and focus its research, development and technical service activities on centers of excellence. This will result in the closure of its facility in Everberg, Belgium.

Bruce McDonald, President Innospec Performance Chemicals said,

“Since acquiring the business from Huntsman at the end of 2016, we have been working to enhance the growth of the business, but also to examine where we can drive innovation and new product development more effectively. We have concluded that there are significant benefits by concentrating our research, development and customer service on our core sites. We are therefore investing in enhanced facilities in our sites at Ellesmere Port, UK, and at Castiglione, Italy. In the longer-term, this will also create a more efficient organization, with a lower cost base.”

“While this allows our employees to work more closely together in key activities including R&D, it does involve relocating activities away from the site at Everberg. We have concluded the consultation with those employees based at the site and will therefore be exiting the site during 2019. We would like to thank those employees impacted by this decision for their support and professionalism through this difficult period.”

Patrick S. Williams, President & CEO said,

“We are constantly looking for ways in which to make our business operations more effective. While there will be short-term exceptional costs which we will take in Q3 and in the first half of 2019, there will be immediate benefits of the teams working closely together and longer-term cost savings as we operate from fewer locations. This move demonstrates our commitment to innovation and technology and will improve the productivity and speed to market of our new product development programs.”

About Innospec Inc.

Innospec Inc. is an international specialty chemicals company with approximately 1900 employees in 23 countries. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific.  The Fuel Specialties business specializes in manufacturing and supplying fuel additives that improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance and reduce harmful emissions. Oilfield Services provides specialty chemicals to all elements of the oil & gas exploration and production industry.  The Performance Chemicals business creates innovative technology-based solutions for our customers in the Personal Care, Home Care, Agrochemical, Mining and Industrial markets.  Octane Additives produces octane improvers to enhance gasoline.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  All statements other than statements of historical facts included or incorporated herein may constitute forward-looking statements.  Such forward-looking statements include statements (covered by words like “expects,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “may,” “believes,” “feels” or similar words or expressions, for example) which relate to earnings, growth potential, operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future.  Although forward-looking statements are believed by management to be reasonable when made, they are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and our actual performance or results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements.  Additional information regarding risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to Innospec and affecting our business operations and prospects are described in Innospec’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.  You are urged to review our discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements under the heading “Risk Factors” in such reports.  Innospec undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Brian Watt

Innospec Inc.

+44-151-355-3611

Brian.Watt@innospecinc.com

 

IOSP Logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

21:45 IOSP
Innospec Announces Investment & Streamlining of European Facilities
11 Oct IOSP
Innospec Schedules third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call
02 Oct IOSP
Innospec Announces New Technology to Support IMO-2020
25 Sep FNSR
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Finisar, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Builders FirstSource, Regal Beloit, Dominion Midstream Partners, LP, and Innospec — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments
07 Aug IOSP
Innospec Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
10 Jul IOSP
Innospec Schedules Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call
30 May SBRA
Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, Innospec, and LHC Group — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape
21 May IOSP
Innospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA)
08 May IOSP
Innospec Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results
10 Apr IOSP
Innospec Schedules First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Earth Science Tech, Inc. (ETST) Partners with Groupe Opmedic for Lab Results of Hygee Medical Device
2
ICOBox Announces a Shift in Its Business Development Trajectory
3
Novartis 5-year data in psoriatic arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis reinforces Cosentyx® leadership in spondyloarthritis
4
Gubagoo Announces Virtual Retailing Solution for Automotive Dealers to Sell Cars through Facebook Marketplace
5
Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Board Member

Related stock quotes

Innospec Inc 67.27 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:18
Healthcare Services Group, Inc. Reports Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 and Announces Increased Third Quarter 2018 Cash Dividend
22:13
INVESTIGATION UPDATE for SANM, ABC, JT and VNTR: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations on Behalf of Shareholders
22:10
Fibra Inn Announces Its Hotel Indicators for September and Third Quarter 2018
22:06
BankFinancial Corporation Expands Share Repurchase Program
22:00
Hancock Whitney reports third quarter 2018 EPS of $.96
22:00
Sysco Donates $50,000 for Hurricane Michael Relief Efforts
21:56
INVESTIGATION UPDATE for SPB and ABC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations on Behalf of Shareholders
21:56
INVESTIGATION UPDATE for XON, APOG and ATASY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations on Behalf of Shareholders
21:54
Educational Development Corporation Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Dividend and Payment Date

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
16 October 2018 22:39:16
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-10-16 23:39:16 - 2018-10-16 22:39:16 - 1000 - Website: OKAY