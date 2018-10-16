16/10/2018 18:07:10

Innovative Life Insurance Startup for Adventurers Chooses Socotra for Increased Flexibility and Agility

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Socotra, creator of the first cloud-native, productized insurance core platform, announced today that Life by Spot, a direct-to-consumer life insurance startup backed by Hamilton Re, has chosen Socotra to power its operations.

“Just as ride sharing has upended car ownership, Life by Spot is upending traditional life insurance, creating an entirely new channel,” said Maria Miller, COO, Life by Spot. “Socotra is a platform that we use as a technology foundation, helping us to accelerate our go-to-market. With open APIs and intuitive design, we found Socotra to be the leading developer-friendly core system option.”

Life by Spot offers on-the-spot coverage and instant approval with policies ranging from 1-day to 30-day terms and starting at just $7 for $50,000 of coverage. Purchasing a policy is streamlined to a few clear questions and takes a matter of minutes with simple signup and instant coverage.

“We are excited about the innovative insurance products Life by Spot is creating. Their modern approach and agile development make them exactly the kind of company Socotra loves to empower,” said Dan Woods, CEO, Socotra. “In the past, companies like Life by Spot had to custom build their technology stacks from the ground up. Socotra is proud to say those days are over.”

Socotra is the insurance industry’s first cloud-native backend with open configuration and APIs, empowering insurers to deploy powerful backend technology with their own engineering resources. With customers on three continents ranging from startups to Fortune 100 global businesses, Socotra enables carriers to achieve new levels of agility throughout the policy lifecycle (single or multi-line, life or P&C, commercial or retail). Socotra’s agility, flexibility, reliability, and modern design offers carriers lower costs, faster product releases, and easy integration with future technologies.

Socotra recently announced they raised $5.5 million in a Series A funding round (bringing their  total funding to $12.8 million) with 8VC. In addition to the funding, 8VC founding partner, Joe Lonsdale, joined the Socotra board. The company is using the round to fund further product development and to accelerate sales.

About Life by Spot

Spot is an ambitious startup opening an entirely new channel of distribution and targeting a demographic which to date has been untouchable by traditional incumbents. On average, Americans under the age of 45 account for less than 5% of the total population with life insurance. Spot is the industry solution to today's complicated, confusing, and expensive process to acquire life insurance. Led by a team of life insurance veterans and experienced tech entrepreneurs, Spot will alleviate any worry, allowing policyholders to live, love and celebrate life to the fullest. www.lifebyspot.com

About Socotra

Socotra is the core technology platform of tomorrow’s digitally-transformed insurer. Only Socotra brings the staggering technology infrastructure advances of the last decade to the insurance industry. The result is a new, simplified, radically open, cloud-native core platform that supports underwriting, policy administration, claims, billing, reporting, and much more. Socotra delivers agility, reliability, and a clear path to the many InsurTech promises of today and tomorrow. Learn more at www.socotra.com.

Contact:

Joseph Eckert for Socotra

media@socotra.com

650-353-5713

SOCOTRA VERTICAL TREE GRAY.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
15 Oct
DANSKE
Stop dog for helvede dine sindsyge indlæg. Det er brugere som dig der fuldkommen smadrer det her for..
30
11 Oct
OMXC25
... og det betyder som regel, at det er sidste ben i nedturen, før en pause, eller en positiv modrea..
24
12 Oct
DANSKE
Ole Andersen havde ansat 5 kanibaler til at ryde op efter hvidvasskandalen. I har nu fast arbejde, t..
21
13 Oct
PNDORA
Carnegie's seneste analyse gav lidt medvind til pandora, men det var slet ikke meningen, idet alle j..
20
14 Oct
DANSKE
En korruptionsbekæmper skudt i Moskva, er nu også blevet Danske Banks skyld, hvor ussel kan denne p..
18
10 Oct
DANSKE
TYVERI FOR 100 MILLIONER - DANSKE BANKS ANSVAR?Igår kom en historie om en kvinde, der systematisk ig..
18
12 Oct
DANSKE
Der er noget ejendommeligt ved danmarkshistoriens formentlig største pengeinstitutskandale: Formentl..
15
15 Oct
VELO
Hej Veloxis er i dag nævnt som en af de 3 aktier man bør fokusere på. https://play.borsen.dk/klip/5b..
14
13 Oct
CHEMM
@Tommy, Du stiller et meget relevant spørgsmål, men først vil jeg korrigere lidt på dit P/E. Som inv..
14
12 Oct
VELO
Blot til orientering. Kursudvikling i Veloxis vs. øvrige danske biotek/medico seneste måned: Velo..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
OpGen Provides Business and Preliminary Financial Update
2
Earth Science Tech, Inc. (ETST) Partners with Groupe Opmedic for Lab Results of Hygee Medical Device
3
ICOBox Announces a Shift in Its Business Development Trajectory
4
Ubiquitech Reports 2018 Third Quarter Revenues of $894,419 and Net Income of $15,517
5
Novartis 5-year data in psoriatic arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis reinforces Cosentyx® leadership in spondyloarthritis

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

18:49
GenOn Announces NRG REMA LLC’s Petition Filing for Its Prepackaged Reorganization Plan
18:45
G&L Announces Annual Gaming & Hospitality Industry Award Recipients
18:30
End of Day
18:25
Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Call
18:23
Total Voting Rights
18:19
Transaction in Own Shares
18:17
Transaction in Own Shares
18:07
Innovative Life Insurance Startup for Adventurers Chooses Socotra for Increased Flexibility and Agility
18:01
MATTER EXCEEDS GOAL OF EXPANDING ACCESS TO HEALTH FOR 10 MILLION PEOPLE WORLDWIDE; ANNOUNCES THREE NEW STRATEGIC INITIATIVES

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
16 October 2018 19:07:06
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-10-16 20:07:06 - 2018-10-16 19:07:06 - 1000 - Website: OKAY