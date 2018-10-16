16/10/2018 13:07:00

Insurance for Faster Recovery: StormPeace™ Helps Floridians Get Back on Their Feet After Hurricane Michael

CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida residents are all too familiar with the harsh realities of a hurricane: downed trees, flooded basements, power outages and evacuation orders. Once again, StormPeace supplemental hurricane insurance is helping them face the disaster’s disruptions with confidence. 

Last Wednesday, as Michael roared toward Mexico Beach, StormPeace notified its policyholders in the Panhandle of the storm’s proximity, and Friday notified eligible policyholders that they were due for a payout and how much they had coming to them. All they have to do is attest, and StormPeace will electronically transfer the money to their bank accounts.

StormPeace is insurance that pays on two pre-defined parameters: the strength of a named storm and its distance from the insured’s address. There’s no adjustment process and payments are made within days of the hurricane so residents can get back on their feet faster. StormPeace covers almost all hurricane-related costs, even those excluded by a Homeowners policy, and the funds can even be applied toward the Homeowner deductible.

"Last year we promptly paid all eligible claims from Irma, and again this year it gives us great satisfaction to make these payments in the immediate aftermath of Michael,” said Alok Jha, CEO of Assured Risk Cover, creators of StormPeace. “Within one business day of claims notifications, we have already initiated claims payment for our eligible policyholders, so that they have the cash to begin the recovery process right away.”

StormPeace policyholders affected by Michael are using their funds to remove trees and debris, pay for evacuation expenses, replace spoiled food, pay for temporary lodging and repair or replace unattached structures. If it’s not covered by their Homeowners policy, StormPeace will pay for it. For more information and to purchase a policy, visit www.stormpeace.com or call (877) 932 9377.

Assured Risk Cover (ARC) is a venture-backed Silicon Valley corporation based in Pleasanton, California. ARC is founded by an experienced team of catastrophe risk professionals whose singular vision is to bring immediate financial relief to people globally following catastrophes. Alok Jha (CEO), Kanwal Rekhi (lead investor from Inventus Capital Partners), Kevin McCarty (former Florida insurance commissioner) and Kevin Schrage (former President of Aon Small Commercial Lines) form the Board of Directors of ARC. StormPeace is backed by highly rated insurance and reinsurance companies—ranked A- and A+ by A.M. Best, respectively. For more information, visit www.stormpeace.com

Contact:

John Novaria

310.857.8934

john@assuredriskcover.com

77863_logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
15 Oct
DANSKE
Stop dog for helvede dine sindsyge indlæg. Det er brugere som dig der fuldkommen smadrer det her for..
28
11 Oct
OMXC25
... og det betyder som regel, at det er sidste ben i nedturen, før en pause, eller en positiv modrea..
24
12 Oct
DANSKE
Ole Andersen havde ansat 5 kanibaler til at ryde op efter hvidvasskandalen. I har nu fast arbejde, t..
21
13 Oct
PNDORA
Carnegie's seneste analyse gav lidt medvind til pandora, men det var slet ikke meningen, idet alle j..
20
14 Oct
DANSKE
En korruptionsbekæmper skudt i Moskva, er nu også blevet Danske Banks skyld, hvor ussel kan denne p..
18
10 Oct
DANSKE
TYVERI FOR 100 MILLIONER - DANSKE BANKS ANSVAR?Igår kom en historie om en kvinde, der systematisk ig..
18
12 Oct
DANSKE
Der er noget ejendommeligt ved danmarkshistoriens formentlig største pengeinstitutskandale: Formentl..
15
15 Oct
VELO
Hej Veloxis er i dag nævnt som en af de 3 aktier man bør fokusere på. https://play.borsen.dk/klip/5b..
14
13 Oct
CHEMM
@Tommy, Du stiller et meget relevant spørgsmål, men først vil jeg korrigere lidt på dit P/E. Som inv..
14
12 Oct
VELO
Blot til orientering. Kursudvikling i Veloxis vs. øvrige danske biotek/medico seneste måned: Velo..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
OpGen Provides Business and Preliminary Financial Update
2
ICOBox Announces a Shift in Its Business Development Trajectory
3
Ubiquitech Reports 2018 Third Quarter Revenues of $894,419 and Net Income of $15,517
4
Gubagoo Announces Virtual Retailing Solution for Automotive Dealers to Sell Cars through Facebook Marketplace
5
Novartis 5-year data in psoriatic arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis reinforces Cosentyx® leadership in spondyloarthritis

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

13:52
Flywire Makes Cross-Border Payments from India Easier
13:51
Net Asset Value(s)
13:50
New Research Coverage Highlights Adesto Technologies, Pain Therapeutics, U.S. Global Investors, GTx, Columbus McKinnon, and Baytex Energy — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018
13:49
DMG Blockchain Announces Global Supply Chain Management Platform for Cannabis
13:49
Scorpio Bulkers Announces Time Charter-Out Agreements
13:45
Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Iamgold, Mazor Robotics, Flexion Therapeutics, Hemisphere Media Group, Criteo S.A, and EP Energy — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth
13:43
The Pulaski Salvage Project Has Been Extended for Two Years
13:39
VISIUM TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF THREAT SURFACE SOLUTIONS GROUP TRANSACTION
13:39
Form 8.3 - Barrick Gold Corporation

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
16 October 2018 14:09:03
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-10-16 15:09:03 - 2018-10-16 14:09:03 - 1000 - Website: OKAY