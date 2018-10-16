16/10/2018 13:05:00

IntelePeer Unveils New Partner Portal

Robust self-service portal empowers channel partners to grow CPaaS sales and efficiency

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelePeer, a leading business communications platform provider, today announced the launch of a new partner portal designed to enable channel partners to develop and nurture new Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) business opportunities and close deals faster.

As Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) continues to enable digital transformation and disrupt the enterprise communications space, partners are turning to IntelePeer to provide a flexible solution that can enrich their customers’ applications and integrate communications more tightly into their business processes. Digital transformation initiatives affect teams, processes, and applications across the enterprise, so customers are turning to trusted advisors and partners for support. IntelePeer’s enterprise-focused CPaaS platform simplifies these initiatives by providing partners with ready-to-use applications and advanced features that can quickly be integrated into their customer’s workflows and business communications.

IntelePeer’s new partner portal provides channel partners with the on-demand sales growth tools, marketing resources, training, and performance metrics they need to succeed in the rapidly-changing communications market:

  • Increase speed of business: Accelerate response time with opportunity submission, management, and customer implementation tracking.

  • Accelerate sales growth: Uncover new sales opportunities and grow existing accounts with a comprehensive resource center, co-branding content, and marketing campaigns.

  • Stay ahead of the latest technologies: Access exclusive learning and development opportunities including new technologies and the latest industry developments.

Through its award-winning Cloud Advantage Partner Program, IntelePeer equips channel partners for success by providing support, training, marketing development funds, and self-service tools, all key requirements to maximizing partner growth and success.

“The new partner portal is a significant step forward in enabling our partners to build their revenue stream through training, marketing campaigns and business planning capabilities,” said Jeremy Jones, Senior Vice President of Channel Sales at IntelePeer. “We’re very excited to have this new tool in place that gives us the ability to work with our partners and provide additional access to education on the extensive opportunities available to them in the CPaaS market.”

About IntelePeer

IntelePeer delivers ready to use, cloud-based, multi-channel business communications you can build on with voice and messaging applications via multiple connection options, backed by an award-winning support team and disaster avoidance solutions. Partners and companies of any size can leverage our innovative solutions to create more effective customer interactions and improve business processes. We believe business communications are meant for more than just simple interactions. It’s time to move beyond basic communications! Visit www.intelepeer.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Lindsey Kocel

IntelePeer

303.305.1091

Post comment

