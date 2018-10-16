INVESTIGATION UPDATE for SPB and ABC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB)Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (“Spectrum” or “the Company”) (NYSE: SPB) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.
On April 26, 2018, Spectrum issued a press release disclosing disappointing second quarter 2018 results, and that the Company had lowered its fiscal year 2018 adjusted EBITDA guidance from $657-$674 million to $600-$617. In the same release, Spectrum announced that Executive Chairman David M. Maura was named Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Maura stated that the Company faced “challenges related to our two greenfield manufacturing and distribution projects.”
To obtain additional information about the Spectrum Brands investigation, go to: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/spectrum-brands-holdings-inc-loss-form
AmerisourceBergen Corporation
(NYSE: ABC)
Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.
To obtain additional information about the ABC investigation go to: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/amerisourcebergen-corporation-loss-form
You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.
Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com
250x148_zlk.jpg