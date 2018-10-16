16/10/2018 21:56:47

INVESTIGATION UPDATE for XON, APOG and ATASY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

Intrexon Corporation

(NASDAQGS: XON)

Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Intrexon Corporation (“Intrexon” or “the Company”) (NASDAQGS: XON) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 9, 2018, Intrexon filed an 8-K announcing that it would restate the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements included in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. The restatement is the result of incorrect application of certain aspects of Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers. According to the Company, “these errors have resulted in an overstatement of deferred revenue and accumulated deficit by approximately $67 million as of the adoption date…” Then on August 13, 2018, Intrexon filed an amended and restated 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.

To obtain additional information about the Intrexon investigation, go to: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/intrexon-corporation-loss-form

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQGS: APOG)

Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (“Apogee” or “the Company”) (NASDAQGS: APOG) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

On September 18, 2018, Apogee issued a press release announcing its Q2 fiscal 2019 results. In the release CEO Joseph F. Puishys was quoted stating: “challenges ramping-up production in Architectural Glass in a tight labor market impacted overall results in the quarter.” Then during a conference call, Puishys stated that “At the root of the issues was the challenge of hiring and training qualified new employees in an extremely tight labor market…  Should we have been better prepared for these challenges? The simple answer is, yes.”

To obtain additional information about the APOG investigation go to: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/apogee-enterprises-inc-loss-form

Atlantia S.p.A.

(OTCMKTS: ATASY)

Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Atlantia S.p.A. (“Atlantia” or “the Company”) (OTCMKTS: ATASY) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 14, 2018, a motorway bridge operated by Atlantia’s subsidiary Autostrade per L'Italia ("Autostrade") collapsed, killing 43 people. On August 16, 2018, media outlets reported that the Italian government had opened an investigation into Autostrade. Italy's Deputy Transport Minister stated that the government was considering revoking Autostrade's operating concession and imposing a fine of upwards of €150 million on Autostrade. On this news, Atlantia's American depositary receipt price fell 13.7%, to close at $10.45 on August 16, 2018.

To obtain additional information about the ATASY investigation go to: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/atlantia-s-p-a-loss-form

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com 

