16/10/2018 11:00:18

Invitation to the press conference on Aspo's Interim Report

ASPO PLC           PRESS RELEASE             October 16, 2018 at 1 p.m.

Invitation to the press conference on Aspo's Interim Report

Aspo Plc will publish the Interim Report for January - September 2018 on Thursday, October 25, 2018, approximately at 10 a.m. Finnish time.

Aspo will hold a press conference regarding the Interim Report for January - September 2018 for analysts, investors and media on Thursday, October, 25, 2018 at 2 p.m. Finnish time at Hotel Kämp's Akseli Gallen-Kallela cabinet (address: Pohjoisesplanadi 29, 00100 Helsinki). The conference will be held in Finnish. The Interim Report will be presented by CEO Aki Ojanen. The Interim Report and the presentation material will be available before the press conference at www.aspo.com.

A live webcast (in Finnish) will begin on October 25, at 2 p.m. Finnish time at www.aspo.fi. An on-demand version of the webcast will be available on the company's website later on the same day.

Registrations beforehand to johanna.suhonen@aspo.com, by Monday, October 22, 2018, at the latest.

ASPO PLC

Aki Ojanen

CEO

For further information, please contact:

Harri Seppälä, Group Treasurer, +358 400 617 201, harri.seppala@aspo.com

DISTRIBUTION:

Key media

www.aspo.com

Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in the Northern Europe and growth markets focusing on demanding B-to-B customers. Our strong company brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko - aim to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships, and the development of these. Together they generate Aspo's goodwill. Aspo's Group structure and business operations are continually developed without any predefined schedules.

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Aspo Oyj via Globenewswire

