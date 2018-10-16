IRYStec Selected as CIX Top 20 Innovator for 2018!

MONTREAL, Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IRYStec Software Inc. , today announced it was selected as one of the CIX Top 20 most innovative companies of 2018 in Canada. Chosen from hundreds of profiles by industry experts and investors, the winner will represent Canada at the Start-up World Cup Grand Finale In 2019!

The CIX Top 20 program is Canada’s largest national showcase of the 20 hottest and most innovative tech companies. Hundreds of applications are submitted each year from across Canada and the CIX Selection Committee evaluates and selects 20 based on 5 criteria: Business Model, Quality of Product and Service Offering, Innovation, Market Opportunity and Depth of Management.

CTO and Co-founder, Tara Akhavan, will be presenting at CIX 2018 on Oct 23 at 1 PM. Both Tara and Simon Morris, CEO, will be attending both days demonstrating why all displays in the near future will be perceptual displays driven by IRYStec’s Perceptual Display Platform technology. A crowd of over 800 investors and peers in the North American technology ecosystem will also be attendance. Alongside CIX Top 20 innovator showcases will be dynamic sessions led by Canada's top tech business leaders, investors, and entrepreneurs.

About CIX

CIX was launched in 2007 by investors who wanted one destination which curates and showcases the best early and growth stage tech companies from across Canada. CIX has grown to become a two-day, internationally recognized tech investment conference. This dynamic event attracts investors and corporates from across Canada, the US and globally who come to meet Canada's best young tech companies.

About IRYStec Software Inc.

IRYStec Software Inc.

is leading the development of perceptual display processing technology for display device manufacturers. Providing Perceptual Display Platform (PDP) embedded software solutions, IRYStec enables consumer device and automotive OEMs to significantly improve their display device viewing experience, improved perceived visibility, reduced eye strain, reduced power consumed and cost. Look for the first perceptual display devices enabled by IRYStec’s PDP software products, MOBILEvue and DRIVEvue, in vehicles and consumer devices in 2018 and 2019.

Founded in 2015 and based in Montreal and Ottawa Canada, IRYStec was a winner of the 2016 Silicon Valley Forum’s World Cup Tech Challenge, Fundica 2016 winner, TiEcon Canada 2017 winner and now CIX Top-20 Innovator for 2018. For more information visit www.irystec.com or contact Marketing Assistant, Jason Sellors jsellors@irystec.com .