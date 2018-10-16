16/10/2018 20:15:00

Kaskela Law LLC Files Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against FAT Brands Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before Important Deadline - FAT

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC has filed a shareholder class action lawsuit against FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) (“FAT Brands” or the “Company”) on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired FAT Brands’ common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s October 23, 2017 initial public offering (“IPO”) of common stock.

IMPORTANT DEADLINE:

  Investors who purchased FAT Brands’ common stock on or after October 23, 2017 may, no later than October 23, 2018, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the investor class. 

FAT Brands investors are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740, or skaskela@kaskelalaw.com, to discuss their legal rights and options, or to request a copy of the shareholder complaint filed in this action.  Additional information about this action may also be found at https://kaskelalaw.com/case/fat-brands-inc/.

On or about October 23, 2017, FAT Brands completed its initial public offering (“IPO”) of common stock, selling shares to investors at $12.00 per share. 

The complaint alleges that defendants failed to disclose, in connection with the IPO, that: (1) FAT Brands’ sales growth had significantly declined; (2) sales growth at Ponderosa & Bonanza was significantly below the level which FAT Brands had believed when it agreed to acquire those brands in March 2017; (3) the fast-casual dining sector was saturated and facing significant headwinds and a slowdown in growth, largely caused by customers fleeing to lower cost and quicker options; (4) FAT Brands’ free cash flow was less than its annual $5 million dividend obligations; (5) the Wiederhorn family planned to merge Fog Cutter Capital Group Inc. into FAT Brands following the IPO; and (6) Fog Cutter Capital and the Wiederhorn family that owned it had already once run Fog Cutter Capital/Fatburger into bankruptcy, resulting in its stock being delisted after attempting to go on an acquisition spree, much like the spree they were undertaking at FAT Brands at the time of the IPO.

The value of FAT Brands’ common stock significantly declined as the market learned the truth about the Company’s business metrics and financial prospects.  FAT Brands’ common stock currently trades at approximately $7.00 per share, or approximately 40% lower than its IPO price one year earlier.

FAT Brands investors who purchased the Company’s common stock and suffered an investment loss are encouraged to immediately contact Kaskela Law LLC.  Kaskela Law LLC exclusively prosecutes shareholder actions in state and federal courts throughout the country on behalf of investors.  For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

201 King of Prussia Road

Suite 650

Radnor, PA 19087

(484) 258 – 1585

(888) 715 – 1740

skaskela@kaskelalaw.com

www.kaskelalaw.com

KASKELA LAW LOGO1.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
15 Oct
DANSKE
Stop dog for helvede dine sindsyge indlæg. Det er brugere som dig der fuldkommen smadrer det her for..
30
11 Oct
OMXC25
... og det betyder som regel, at det er sidste ben i nedturen, før en pause, eller en positiv modrea..
24
12 Oct
DANSKE
Ole Andersen havde ansat 5 kanibaler til at ryde op efter hvidvasskandalen. I har nu fast arbejde, t..
21
13 Oct
PNDORA
Carnegie's seneste analyse gav lidt medvind til pandora, men det var slet ikke meningen, idet alle j..
20
14 Oct
DANSKE
En korruptionsbekæmper skudt i Moskva, er nu også blevet Danske Banks skyld, hvor ussel kan denne p..
18
10 Oct
DANSKE
TYVERI FOR 100 MILLIONER - DANSKE BANKS ANSVAR?Igår kom en historie om en kvinde, der systematisk ig..
18
12 Oct
DANSKE
Der er noget ejendommeligt ved danmarkshistoriens formentlig største pengeinstitutskandale: Formentl..
15
15 Oct
VELO
Hej Veloxis er i dag nævnt som en af de 3 aktier man bør fokusere på. https://play.borsen.dk/klip/5b..
14
13 Oct
CHEMM
@Tommy, Du stiller et meget relevant spørgsmål, men først vil jeg korrigere lidt på dit P/E. Som inv..
14
12 Oct
VELO
Blot til orientering. Kursudvikling i Veloxis vs. øvrige danske biotek/medico seneste måned: Velo..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
OpGen Provides Business and Preliminary Financial Update
2
Earth Science Tech, Inc. (ETST) Partners with Groupe Opmedic for Lab Results of Hygee Medical Device
3
ICOBox Announces a Shift in Its Business Development Trajectory
4
Novartis 5-year data in psoriatic arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis reinforces Cosentyx® leadership in spondyloarthritis
5
Ubiquitech Reports 2018 Third Quarter Revenues of $894,419 and Net Income of $15,517

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

20:18
Geomni Forms Strategic Alliance with Skyline Software Systems to Develop Premium 2D and 3D U.S. Geospatial Mapping Solution
20:16
SoftServe’s Research Team Takes Prize at Samsung AI Challenge
20:15
Kaskela Law LLC Files Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against FAT Brands Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before Important Deadline - FAT
20:15
Kaskela Law LLC Files Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Lannett Company, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm Before Important Deadline - LCI
20:15
Kaskela Law LLC Files Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Trevena, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm Before Important Deadline – TRVN
20:09
Unissant is awarded Data Warehouse Support Services contract from OPM
20:07
tZERO Issues Preferred tZERO Security Tokens
20:00
Deltek Announces Completion of GovWin+Onvia Integration Into One Platform, Delivering the Most Complete Source of Public Sector Market Intelligence
20:00
Bionano Genomics’ Structural Variation Results Presented at ASHG 2018 Provide Insights in Cancer and Genetic Disease

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
16 October 2018 20:37:40
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-10-16 21:37:40 - 2018-10-16 20:37:40 - 1000 - Website: OKAY