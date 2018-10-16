Kaskela Law LLC Files Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Lannett Company, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm Before Important Deadline - LCI

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC has filed a shareholder class action lawsuit against Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) (“Lannett” or the “Company”) on behalf of purchasers of the Company’s securities between February 7, 2018 and August 17, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

IMPORTANT DEADLINE: Investors who purchased Lannett’s securities during the Class Period may, no later than October 26, 2018 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.

Lannett investors with financial losses in excess of $100,000 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740, or skaskela@kaskelalaw.com , to discuss their legal rights and options, or to request a copy of the shareholder complaint filed in this action. Additional information about this action may also be found at https://kaskelalaw.com/case/lannett/ .

Lannett develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes drugs that address a wide range of therapeutic areas. At all relevant times, Lannett had an exclusivity agreement with its primary supplier, Jerome Stevens Pharmaceuticals (“JSP”). JSP’s products have historically accounted for over one-third of Lannett’s sales.

On August 20, 2018, Lannett disclosed that its distribution agreement with JSP will not be renewed. Following this news, shares of Lannett’s common stock fell $8.15 per share, or over 60%, to close on August 20, 2018 at $5.35.

The shareholder class action complaint alleges that defendants made a series of false and misleading statements and failed to disclose to investors during the Class Period that: (i) Lannett faced a substantial risk of the loss of its exclusivity agreement with JSP; (ii) accordingly, Lannett’s reported revenues were unsustainable, and (iii) as a result, Lannett’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. The complaint further alleges that, as a result of the foregoing, investors purchased Lannett’s securities at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period and suffered significant investment losses.

