Kimball International, Inc.: Announces Live Webcast of First Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results Conference Call

Jasper, IN-October 16, 2018-Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBAL) will announce its first quarter fiscal year 2019 financial results on Monday, November 5, 2018 after the close of the market.

The company's conference call to review the results will be held on Tuesday, November 6, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The telephone number to access the conference call is 844-602-5643 or internationally at 574-990-3014. The passcode to access the call is "Kimball." The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed at www.ir.kimballinternational.com.

For those unable to participate in the live webcast, the call will be archived at www.ir.kimballinternational.com.

Kimball International creates design driven, innovative furnishings sold through our family of brands: Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality. Our diverse portfolio offers solutions for the workplace, learning, healing, and hospitality environments. Our values and integrity are demonstrated daily by living our Guiding Principles and creating a culture of caring that establishes us as an employer of choice. "We Build Success" by establishing long-term relationships with customers, employees, suppliers, shareowners and the communities in which we operate. For more information, visit us online at www.kimballinternational.com.

Contact: Dennis Gerber

Treasurer, Director of Investor Relations

Telephone 812.482.8619

e-mail: Dennis.Gerber@kimballinternational.com

