16/10/2018 16:51:54

LVMH: SHARE TRANSACTIONS DISCLOSURE

Paris, October 16th, 2018

The disclosure of share transactions carried out from October 10th to 11th, 2018 was sent to the AMF on October 16th, 2018. As required by current law, this document is publically available and can be consulted on the Company's website (www.lvmh.com) under the section «regulated information».

